Hailsham Town News

WHAT CAN I JOIN IN HAILSHAM Annual New Years Resolution event is this Saturday 25 January in the Hailsham Parish Church for you to find out about all the clubs, groups and societies that are available in the Town for you to join.

This event is cash free, apart from the refreshments run this year, by Hailsham Food Bank in the church lounge. Come along between 10am and 1pm, find out what is going on in your town and get involved.

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK tickets for the Hailsham Theatres Panto are selling fast. This local panto always delivers and fabulous evening for the whole family. Tickets from Hailsham Pavilion Box office in person or on the website at hailshampavilion.co.uk or by phone on 01323 841414. Adults £11.50 & Children (U16) £9.50 + booking fee.

INTERNATIONAL HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL DAY is 27 of January is International Holocaust Memorial Day. To commemorate the anniversary, Hailsham Community College sixth form students are putting on a special screening of the film, One Life at Hailsham Pavilion. The students, who recently visited Auschwitz, will speak about their experience before the film starts. The cinema showing is open to the public and the Pavilion is opening especially on a Monday to support the college. Tickets cost £4 each from the cinema.

Hailsham clubs and societies showcase their groups to the public at this popular annual event.

HOPS BINGO: Hailsham Old Pavilion Society invites you to another Bingo Night on Saturday 15 February. Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start. There is no advance booking. The cost is £10 for 6 cards, only available on the door. This is a fundraising event for this volunteer run cinema and live arts venue. Please support its events to keep it going and you can become a Friend of HOPS and get discounts too. Pick up a leaflet on the night.

ST WILFRID’S HOSPICE is holding a Recruitment Day for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer to pop along to an information day to find out more at the Beacon Shopping Centre, Eastbourne on Thursday 6 February between 10am and 4pm. Anyone interested in volunteering, or working, at the Broadwater Way hospice, in one of their 11 shops, or out in the community is invited to drop in. If you cannot attend the information day and would like to speak to someone about a volunteer role, please email [email protected] or call 01323 434205. For current St Wilfrid’s paid job vacancies and to sign up to job alerts, please visit stwhospice.org/vacancies. St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses. Volunteers help both at the hospice and out in the community.

CALL FOR ARTISTS to the Spring Open Call 2025 New Beginnings. Gallery North would like to invite entries from artists working in any medium. Artists are invited to submit up to three works for consideration that respond to this theme charged at £10 per entry. (Three works maximum). The exhibition will run from 29 March to 24 May and hanging or installing will take place during the week of the 24 March. Artists must organise the safe delivery and collection, if necessary, of their artworks. To apply please visit the website at http://www.artgallerynorth.co.uk and fill in the submission form, upload examples of up to three artworks with dimensions, prices and a short artists CV of no more than 500 words or 1 side of A4, by 28th February 2025. When you have completed the form please ensure that you arrange payment. Please include your name as reference for tracking of the payment. If payment is not made within one week after the deadline, Gallery North will not be able to consider your application. Please be aware that payment to enter this Open Call does not automatically mean your work is selected. If you are selected, the Gallery will be in touch by email after the closing date. Please note Gallery North's commission is 20% on all sold works. Enquiries to Emma at: [email protected].

FRIDAY MARKET BOOT FAIR every Friday. Clear your clutter. Cars are only £8 payable once unpacked, so if you turn up and are not sure about the weather, don’t unpack and there is nothing to pay. Lots bric-a-brac and all sorts. There is also a butchers van, plants, tools, clothes etc and the National Westminster Mobile Bank comes along at 11am. Market Cafe will be open for hot breakfasts and light snacks. From 6am to 1pm, at the Cattle Market site on Market Street, BN27 2AG. Entry free.

HAILSHAM ROTARY CLUB now meets every Tuesday evening at The Laurel café at the top of George Street. At the beginning of January members welcomed Geoff and Geraldine Booker from the Kabubbu Development Project in Uganda. The following week Trevor Weeks from the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service was their guest. Following their routine business meeting this week, they will be at the Charles Hunt Centre in Hailsham presenting cheques from monies raised in December from the Rotary Santa Sleigh. If you would like to be a bigger part of the community and help the Rotary Club raise funds for local good causes, please get in touch with Keith at [email protected] to find out more.

THE RAY RUSSELL BAND will be live at the Hailsham Pavilion on February 22 from 7 to 10.30pm. Ray Russell, from Hailsham, is one of the most prolific recording artists in British Music history. In November 2024, Ray presented his Hitman show at the Hailsham Pavilion, a surprise guest on the night was Rula Lenska, who performed with Ray in the 70s hit TV series Rock Follies and from Los Angeles, former band mate Chelsea Sykes joined Ray onstage for an impromptu jam. Now is your opportunity to see a full live gig with Ray’s enormously talented band. Ray has had a long and successful career both as a session musician and a composer of library music and won awards for his TV and film soundtrack work. He has performed with just a few notable artists: George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Freddie Mercury, Jeff Beck, David Bowie, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cat Stevens, Van Morrison, Bryan Ferry, Phil Collins, Scott Walker, Art Garfunkel, Marvin Gaye, Gary Moore, Gil Evans, Mo Foster, Heaven 17, Jimmy Page, John McLaughlin, Andy Williams, Lulu and Tina Turner (check out “Let’s Stay Together” on Private Dancer) Georgie Fame and the Blue Flames, Simon Philips, Julie Covington, Sting, Eric Clapton, Bob Geldof, Donovan, Bonnie Tyler, Francis Rossi and Midge Ure to name only a few. And we have only just scratched the surface. Find out more at www.rayrussellmusic.com, tell your music loving friends, tickets are on sale at https://hailshampavilion.co.uk/category/live-events/

HAILSHAM LIBRARY will be closed until Monday 17 February 2025 to carry out essential maintenance and repairs. During this time they will be unable to accept any books through their book return. All loan periods have been extended and there will be no fines until 24 February 2025.

PEVENSEY CASTLE is the topic of a talk to Hailsham & District U3A members and visitors on Tuesday 28 January. If you are retired, semi-retired or just thinking about retirement, do come along at 2pm to the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane, next to Freedom Leisure and meet other members and discover facts about a local site of historical interest by James Dickinson. Non members pay £2 at the door. The University of the Third Age is an umbrella organisation under which many groups covering a wide range of subjects meet others with a shared interest. There are many groups such as Afternoon Tea, Coffee Mornings, Dog Walking, Local and Family History groups, choir, drama, Spanish or French Conversation, Rummikubs, Bridge and lots more too extensive to cover here. Come along and find out more.

FREE COMMUNITY CINEMA starts on Wednesday 29 January at 2pm at Bowes House Care Home, 25 Battle Road. The first screening will be the musical, Jersey Boys. This will be on the last Wednesday afternoon of every month. It is free to attend but this cinema is rather exclusive with only 9 seats so booking is essential. Contact [email protected] or call the home on 01323 440188 to reserve yours.