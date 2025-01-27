Hailsham Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THE WHAT CAN I JOIN in Hailsham? event on Saturday went very well with around 200 people coming along to find out what clubs, groups and organisations are available to join.

The Volunteers Hub was also there for people who have spare time to donate in helping local good causes and voluntary organisations and fundraisers. The kitchen was run by Hailsham Foodbank. The Mayor and Deputy Mayor came along to offer their support. The groups showcasing their events were very pleased with the response from the general public and most are hopeful that those that showed an interest will come along. One lady commented that she did not realise there was so much to do in Hailsham. You can find out about most of the organisations in the Town through the Town Council or by visiting the Whatsoninhailsham.co.uk website.

NEW PUBLIC TOILETS were recently opened in Hailsham town centre where they used to be prior to the bicycle racks, opposite Vicarage Field Health Centre. It has received positive feedback from residents. Following the installation of two modular public conveniences and a Changing Places disabled unit in Vicarage Field, members of the public are delighted that the facility is clean, accessible, open seven days a week and a much-needed investment in the town centre. They are free to use and open seven days a week from 7.30am to 7.30pm. These were paid for from the Town Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds, amidst a high-profile national campaign to increase the numbers of these specialist public conveniences. The external look of the new facilities fits in with the street scene and, internally, the facility comprises an electronic hoist, a rise-and-fall changing table, shower, toilet and wash basin, all of which are totally accessible.

A NEW TOWN CRIER is sought by Hailsham Town Council to make important announcements at the town’s civic and special occasions. Applications are invited from interested individuals who should be outgoing and personable, with a good command of the English language and an ability to present proclamations to residents and sometimes large groups of people. The Town Crier assists the Town Council to promote important community events such as the Bonfire Night Celebrations, Christmas Lights Switch-on, Christmas Market, specialist markets and other major engagements by ‘shouting’ before and during events. The Town Council is looking for someone with a good knowledge of Hailsham and understanding of the town and its history and heritage. They will have the ability to point visitors in the right direction for local events, business and amenities, be friendly, courteous and approachable and be able to converse at ease with members of the public, town council officers and local councillors, have a loud, clear voice without the need for amplification and good appearance and have the skills necessary to compose cries as required. The successful applicant will be willing to attend events on weekdays and weekends, during the day or evening and some local travel will be necessary. The Town Crier will be paid for each shout at Town Council and major civic events and travel expenses will also be paid for any events that have been organised by the Town Council. Ceremonial attire will be provided in order to carry out the Town Crier duties. The successful applicant will be encouraged to join the nationwide Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers and the annual membership will be reimbursed to you. Subject to availability, the Town Crier can, like the Town Mayor, also be hired by individuals, groups, schools or commercial ventures for events and official openings, as well as charity events. The deadline for applications is 4pm on Friday 21 February 2025. Applications received will be shortlisted and the successful candidate will be appointed following an interview and ‘audition’ to be held in March. If you are interested in applying to become Town Crier for Hailsham, please send your CV and covering letter to: John Harrison (Town Clerk), Town Council Offices, Inglenook, Market Street, Hailsham, BN27 2AE. Alternatively, send an email.

Hailsham Mayor, Cllr Paul Holbrook with Hailsham Writing Group and the What Can I Join in Hailsham? event

AT THE FULL COUNCIL meeting of Hailsham Town Council held in December a member of the public addressed the Council about the high level of staffing in the Council and the associated increase in the precept. He said there had to be cuts to staffing. He questioned the legality of using CIL money to purchase the church and the manse. He was also concerned that was still continuing to run at a loss. It was wrong to use the precept to keep an insolvent business going. Western Road Memorial Institute: The Chair explained that there had been a meeting of the Charities Committee to discuss the request for financial help for repair to the HMI Club’s roof. HTC recommended a loan of up to £80,000 from CIL receipts be made to the HMI Club to fund the repairs to the roof to be paid back over the remainder of the Club’s lease. Councillor Bryant asked Wealden Councillors to oppose the proposal to build 80 houses in his ward. Maurice Thornton Pavilion: An offer of £15k worth of CIL funding be made towards the cost of a ramp for people with disabilities. Members were asked to consider the costed report for events totalling £27,915. Ersham Park – Car Parking: As part of the initial Sales Suite, a temporary car park was constructed to allow selling whilst building. The car park is no longer required but is being used by members of the public for ease of access to the Cuckoo Trail and the open spaces within the development. In light of this, Hailsham Town Council was asked would it be willing to support an application to retain the small car park into perpetuity for the use by members of the public and local residents. Agreed only with a commuted sum of £5,000 and an annual payment of £100 for ongoing maintenance and the removal of key fob access to the playground. Post Office and Banking Hub Update: The Town Clerk updated the meeting with respect to the banking hub, the Town Clerk reported that the banking hub was looking for a temporary location and was looking to set this up in the Hailsham Post Office. After that they would need a permanent home, and the Council had the opportunity to register an interest and to run it. Hailsham Town Council expressed an interest in taking on the franchise of the new banking hub and to delegate the matter to the Post Office Working Group. Ersham Road Roundabout: Of the 4 options proposed, the one providing the most car parking spaces was carried. The vote was not unanimous however and representations would be made to ESCC as the Town Council’s preferred option.

LOVE THE OUTDOORS? Join a woodland group that meets every Monday 10am to 12.30pm in Bushy Woods, Hailsham. Seasonal activities, crafts, campfire cooking, walks. They offer support and friendship for families affected by Dementia as a family or individual. £5 per person, to book your place email [email protected].

FRIDAY MARKET BOOT FAIR every Friday. Clear your clutter. Cars are only £8 payable once unpacked, so if you turn up and are not sure about the weather, do not unpack and there is nothing to pay. Lots bric-a-brac and all sorts. There is also a butchers van, plants, tools, clothes etc and the National Westminster Mobile Bank comes along at 11am. Market Cafe will be open for hot breakfasts and light snacks. From 6am to 1pm, at the Cattle Market site on Market Street, BN27 2AG. Entry free.

HAILSHAM LIBRARY will be closed until Monday 17 February 2025 to carry out essential maintenance and repairs. During this time they will be unable to accept any books through their book return. All loan periods have been extended and there will be no fines until 24 February 2025.