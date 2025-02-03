Hailsham Town News

HAILSHAM ROTARY CLUB distributed the funds it raised through its Santa Sleigh Collections in December, last week at the Charles Hunt Community Centre, in Hailsham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten organisations including Herstmonceux PTA, Burfield Academy PTA, Hellingly School PTA, Herstmonceux Amateur Theatrical Company (HATS), Hailsham United FC, Hawks Farm School PTA, Friends of Groveland's School (FROGS), Eastbourne Round Table, Hailsham Primary Academy and Pre School PTA and Hailsham Girl Guides were each presented with cheques for £250. An incredible £8,286 as handed out to local causes. A huge thank you to Hailsham Rotary for their generosity and to everyone who supported the sleigh. These funds will make a real difference to so many local groups. A representative of Hailsham Rotary said: “we would like to thank the public for their generosity. This was an increase on last year's collection, so we are all very pleased. Even though the weather was dreadful on some of the days it was well worth the effort so we would like to thank everyone for their help.

HAILSHAM FARMERS MARKET is this Saturday 8 February from 9am to 12.30pm. Come along to the Hailsham Farmers Market at the Cattle Market Site, Market Street, Hailsham BN27 2AG. Support local producers and reduce your carbon footprint. Although there will be a smaller selection of stalls than normal, joining the producers this month will be Sarah-Jane Moore selling her beautiful homemade cakes. Also returning will be Fresh Meadows Farm with their selection of locally farmed meats. This market will run, whatever the weather, so please support your local farmers, producers and craftspeople at Hailsham Farmers’ Market. As always, there is plenty of free parking on site so that you can pick your goods and pack your shopping straight into your car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAILSHAM NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN is up for review and the Town Council is inviting residents to a forthcoming public consultation on what the priorities for the town should be in the future. This document, written by a group from the community with the Town Council’s Neighbourhood Planning Committee, discusses what infrastructure and development is needed to sustain future housing growth in the Hailsham area, taking into consideration local environment and sustainability, design, housing type, traffic and transport, economy, services and facilities. The two drop-in sessions are on Tuesday 11 February from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at James West Community Centre, Brunel Drive and Wednesday 12 February 5.30 to 7pm at The Laurel, George Street. There will be display boards and maps and you can collect paper copies of the survey. If you cannot attend, then you can complete the survey online at https://www.hailsham-tc.gov.uk/news

Hailsham Rotary Club President, Sam Jaquet presents one of ten cheques to Grovelands School Friends (FROGS) for their help with Santa's Sleigh road tour.

HAILSHAM PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY was extremely grateful to judge Cherry Larcombe (also an HPS Member) for volunteering to stand in for the programmed judge who was unfortunately unable to attend on the evening for this, the third round of the Society's Print Competition. Especially kind since this meant that Cherry had, for obvious reasons, to withdraw her own images from this round of the competition. With 16 prints submitted within the Development Class and 31 in the Advanced Class Cherry had a very busy though enjoyable evening. Extremely thorough in approach, she was not swayed from holding back a considerable number of Prints for further detailed scrutiny and assessment prior to making her final decision on which images should progress. Cherry did a splendid job giving each image equal time and thought dispensing praise, constructive comment and advice where appropriate. Never an easy task to choose which images to progress when, especially as Cherry emphasised, the quality of Prints was so high and covered such a diverse range of subjects. Final selections within both Classes (Development and Advanced) were as follows: Development Class - West Pier awaiting its fate by Ben Cottingham, It's chilli outside by Paul Dryer, Spitfire over Cuckmere Haven by Nicola Stone, Light in the Pines by Peter Nest. Advanced Class: Jackals squabbling by Paul Shilliam, Estuary, Bigbury, Devon by Jack Taylor, Last from the Autumn border by Colin Chrismas, Emily by Bob Bell, Black Crake on the run by Paul Shilliam. Congratulations to everyone who entered their images and especially to those whose Prints were selected to progress through to the finals. All selected images are available to view on the Society's website at hailshamphotographicsociety.co.uk

BIRD AID IS SAVED. An update on threatened closure of Bird Aid. In 2021 the organisation started a fundraising campaign to raise enough money to buy the site that it operates from. This was due to a previous amount that Bird Aid understood to be a donation, being withdrawn and the ‘donor’ asking for their money back, with interest. After a frantic year with so many people rallying to support them, they raised the amount needed. As many people may have wondered why there was no update or official confirmation that all was resolved, behind the scenes, the person then refused to take the money and with a number of challenges to overcome over the last 6 years, Bird Aid finally went before a judge who presided over an agreement that the ‘donor’ could not withdraw. Nearly all the legal costs were met by Julia and Ian, whose aim throughout was to protect Bird Aid from costs and closure. Organisers are now happy to announce that the struggles are behind them and Bird Aid now officially owns its own land, which cannot be taken away. They are now looking forward to focussing on planning for its future. A spokesperson said, “we would like to say a huge thankyou to everyone who has helped and to those who have trusted that our silence on the matter was due to legal reasons, and not because we were not going ahead with our promised outcome.” Bird Aid has a shop in the Quintins Centre in Hailsham where you can donate and a Just Giving page for ongoing works.

FREEDOM LEISURE HOLIDAY CLUB runs from 17 to 21 February at Hailsham Leisure Centre, Vicarage Lane. Bookings are now open for the Club which includes swimming, bowling, a cinema trip to see Sonic the Hedgehog 3, plus arts and crafts, games and lots more. Book online or call us on 01323 846755 or visit the website for more details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAILSHAM LADIES WHO LATTE is a networking group for local businesswomen. They next meet on Tuesday 11 February in the Weald Lounge at Bowes House Care Home, 25 Battle Road, Hailsham, and on the second Tuesday of every month, between 10am and 12pm. The meeting is free so please bring a £3 cash donation for the home for speciality coffee and tea plus a Danish or biscuits. The Group meets to support and promote each other and to help build each other’s businesses. There is no monthly membership fee or exclusion for businesses in the same industry. This is a friendly group and welcomes all businesses.

You will get the chance to tell everyone about what you do and to share information about forthcoming events that you might be holding. You can find out more on their Facebook page.

FRIDAY MARKET BOOT FAIR every Friday. Clear your clutter. Cars are only £8 payable once unpacked, so if you turn up and are not sure about the weather, do not unpack and there is nothing to pay. Lots bric-a-brac and all sorts. There is also a butchers van, plants, tools, clothes etc and the National Westminster Mobile Bank comes along at 11am. Market Cafe will be open for hot breakfasts and light snacks. From 6am to 1pm, at the Cattle Market site on Market Street, BN27 2AG. Entry free.

HAILSHAM LIBRARY will be closed until Monday 17 February 2025 to carry out essential maintenance and repairs. During this time they will be unable to accept any books through their book return. All loan periods have been extended and there will be no fines until 24 February 2025.