Hailsham Town News

HAILSHAM WRITING GROUP meets on the third Thursday of every month to explore all sorts of writing from stories to newspaper articles, poetry to song lyrics.

The Group is friendly and informal, chatty, sociable, fun, supportive, casual, (not very) structured. So, whether you have not written anything since you left school or want to be published you will find us a good fit. Just write at meetings or take projects away. It is up to you. Attendance is £3 and includes refreshments. The Group meets on the third Thursday of every month at the Hailsham Gospel Mission, Station Road, Hailsham from 10.30am to 12.30pm. All welcome. Enquiries: 07887 910150. Find us on Facebook @Hailsham Writing Group.

HAILSHAM PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY welcomed Steve Kingswell ARPS AFIAP for a lecture on Understanding Art Photography. Steve runs a number of photography workshops through The Imaging Room where his approach is essentially to provide inspiration, education, coaching and mentoring in various photographic genres and techniques. His presentation to HPS certainly proved to be an educational one and provided a fascinating insight into, as well as a better understanding of, Art in Photography. Photography has long used techniques of manipulation, double and multiple exposure, composites etc in presenting a finished image - often to better convey a particular message or feeling. This was ably demonstrated by use of an 1857 example from the pioneering Victorian Art Photographer Oscar Gustave Rejlander to show how some 30 negatives had been used to create the final image and that Art in Photography was certainly not just a recent phenomenon. Continuing with a fascinating explanation of the subject through various photography movements - realist Pictorialism, the anti-establishment Dadaiism, the purist sharply detailed F64 movement to the German Bauhaus which attempted to merge a number of artistic mediums. Moving through examples of more recent styles - from Modernism and post Modernism movements , the purposes and messages behind various images were both enlightening and fascinating. With yet more references and examples from Abstract and Photo Journalism as well as Typologies, working in a series of images to portray stories, or on a particular Project to project a stronger message Steve's lecture ably displayed both the power and presence of Art in Photography.

HAILSHAM HISTORICAL AND NATURAL History Society next meet on Wednesday 5 March at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, BN27 1BG. Doors open at 7 for 7.30pm start. Jo Seaman will talk about The Mint House, Pevensey, titled If These Walls Could Talk. In February Kim Adams talked about the Dukes Who Made Eastbourne. William Cavendish (1808-1891) became 2nd Earl of Burlington in 1834, then succeeded to 7th Duke of Devonshire 1858. He inherited a considerable amount of land from his grandfather and his wife Lady Elizabeth Compton, of Compton Place. He saw through the development of Eastbourne in the 19th century with its parks, baths and squares and is commemorated by a statue at the top of Devonshire Place. East Bourn started as 4 Hamlets: St. Mary’s, The Meads, Southbourne, and Seahouses. The Duke financed the project and brought in Henry Currey to plan it and George Ambrose Wallis to build it. They wanted a town built by gentlemen for gentlemen (upper middle classes). Currey designed Devonshire Theatre and Eastbourne College, while Wallis was responsible for the sewer. The controlled development had height restrictions and a minimum spend of £2k on each home. The first hotel to open in 1855 was Burlington, then Cavendish in 1870, the Grand in 1877, and Queens in 1880. The railway arrived in the 1850s making Eastbourne a popular seaside resort for the gentry. In 1883 Eastbourne became a Borough with a population of 30,000 and in 1911 a County Borough experiencing further expansion between the wars. Visitors welcome at £3. Members free, annual membership £15. Enquiries: T: 01323 843102, M: 07850 893997, E: [email protected].

Hailsham Writing Group at the recent What can I Join in Hailsham event.

GALLERY NORTH MATERIAL WORLD art exhibition runs from 15 February to 22 March. The Gallery at 70 High Street Hailsham, welcomes 34 new, emerging and resident artists specialising in textiles and fibre arts. This show promises to be a delight with a wonderful variety of ingenious craftsmanship on display ranging from contemporary embroidery to weaving, mixed media, quilting, knitting, needle felting and more. Please visit the website for opening times from 10am Tuesday to Saturday.

HAILSHAM YOUTH SERVICE (HYS) is proud to announce its 25th Anniversary later this month and is inviting residents, businesses and the local community to attend a special event to mark the occasion. Taking place at the Station Youth Centre in Western Road on Tuesday 25 February from 4.30pm, members of the public are cordially invited to attend the celebratory event and meet HYS staff and invited guests, as well as find out more about the Service’s achievements during the past two and a half decades and its base of operations at the Centre. Invited guests will include representatives from local schools, youth organisations and businesses, as well as local councillors. In addition, HYS is excited to invite all local young people to its new, fun-filled weekly ‘The Lounge’ games afternoons, launching on Monday 24 February on the lower floor of the Station Youth Centre on Mondays from 3.15pm to 5.15pm, these new sessions promise afternoons of laughter, friendly competition and community-building, designed to bring together young people in school years 6 to 12, in a positive and engaging environment. Attendees can enjoy a variety of gaming activities, from classic board games to team challenges, ensuring there is something for everyone. Whether a fan of strategy games, card games, or interactive group activities, there will be plenty of options to suit all interests as well as snacks and refreshments. The sessions are free and no registration is required.

THE ANNUAL PHOTOGRAPHIC SHOW by Hailsham Photographic Society takes place on Friday 7 at 7.30pm and Saturday 8 March at 2.30 and 7.30pm at Hailsham Civic Community Hall, BN27 2AX. Tickets cost just £8 from Stevens and Carter, Estate Agents , 47 High St. Hailsham, from Club Members or via ‘Contact us’ on the website at www.hailshamphotographicsociety.co.uk. This 2 hour show provides an Audio Visual Extravaganza of stunning images and audio videos from the Society's Members and covers a wide range of topics. With beautiful examples of photographic subjects from Landscape, Travel, Portraits, Abstract, Street Photography and Natural History there will certainly be something of interest for everyone. With ample free parking nearby and with refreshments and a raffle also available, everyone is invited to come along and enjoy the show to support and raise monies for local charities which this year is East Sussex Wildlife Rescue. Representatives will be available during the Show to explain a little more about their valuable work.

FLOWER CLUB QUIZ: Hailsham &District Flower Club Quiz will be on Saturday 1 March at 7 for 7.30pm at the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane, Hailsham BN27 2AX. It is £12 per person and includes a ploughman's supper. Bring your own drinks and nibbles and enjoy the evening. For tickets contact Chris Campbell Dykes 01323 842222.

ANOTHER PAVILION BINGO NIGHT is being held on Saturday 15 February hosted by the Friends of Hailsham Pavilion, your local cinema and live arts venue. Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start. No advance booking required. £10 on the door for 6 cards.

THE RAY RUSSELL BAND will be live at the Hailsham Pavilion on February 22 from 7 to 10.30pm. Ray Russell, from Hailsham, is one of the most prolific recording artists in British Music history. In November 2024, Ray presented his Hitman show at the Hailsham Pavilion, a surprise guest on the night was Rula Lenska, who performed with Ray in the 70s hit TV series Rock Follies and from Los Angeles, former band mate Chelsea Sykes joined Ray on stage for an impromptu jam. Now is your opportunity to see a full live gig with Ray’s enormously talented band. Ray has had a long and successful career both as a session musician and a composer of library music and won awards for his TV and film soundtrack work. He has performed with just a few notable artists: George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Freddie Mercury, Jeff Beck, David Bowie, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cat Stevens, Van Morrison, Bryan Ferry, Phil Collins, Scott Walker, Art Garfunkel, Marvin Gaye, Gary Moore, Gil Evans, Mo Foster, Heaven 17, Jimmy Page, John McLaughlin, Andy Williams, Lulu and Tina Turner (check out “Let’s Stay Together” on Private Dancer) Georgie Fame and the Blue Flames, Simon Philips, Julie Covington, Sting, Eric Clapton, Bob Geldof, Donovan, Bonnie Tyler, Francis Rossi and Midge Ure to name only a few. And we have only just scratched the surface. Find out more at www.rayrussellmusic.com, tell your music loving friends, tickets are on sale at https://hailshampavilion.co.uk/category/live-events/.

FREEDOM LEISURE HOLIDAY CLUB runs from 17 to 21 February at Hailsham Leisure Centre, Vicarage Lane. Bookings are now open for the Club which includes swimming, bowling, a cinema trip to see Sonic the Hedgehog 3, plus arts and crafts, games and lots more. Book online or call us on 01323 846755 or visit the website for more details.

FRIDAY MARKET BOOT FAIR every Friday. Clear your clutter. Cars are only £8 payable once unpacked, so if you turn up and are not sure about the weather, do not unpack and there is nothing to pay. Lots bric-a-brac and all sorts. There is also a butchers van, plants, tools, clothes etc and the National Westminster Mobile Bank comes along at 11am. Market Cafe will be open for hot breakfasts and light snacks. From 6am to 1pm, at the Cattle Market site on Market Street, BN27 2AG. Entry free.