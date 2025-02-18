Hailsham Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

WARMING UP THE HOMELESS benefitted from the Christmas Crocheted Tree which was on display in Hailsham Library during the festive season.

This raised £110 for the charity. The members of Hailsham Ropemakers WI have worked hard since Christmas to transform the crochet tree into blankets. At their WI meeting this week members learned more about the work of this charity from Christie, Leila and George and the WI was delighted to present them with the blankets, a further donation of £50 and some knitted hats.

A CANDLE LIT VIGIL for the people of Ukraine will be taking place on Sunday 23 February from 6pm at the Town Centre Memorial. You are invited to come together in Hailsham to show your support for the people of Ukraine. It will be 3 years since the Russian invasion and a terrible cost to human life. The people of Hailsham and Wealden District have responded magnificently so far with financial donations as well as community and church centres helping refugees with practical matters and support. This war is not going to end quickly and the people of Ukraine still need support now and into the future. People will start gathering at 6pm, then at 7pm there will be a minute silence in memory of the people killed to date and the suffering of refugees. This will be followed by a minute of applause in support of those people who are still fighting in Ukraine and the displaced refugees. Organisers are looking forward to you being with you in this collective act of solidarity. Please wear the blue and yellow of Ukraine or bring a flag, bring your jam jars and tea lights or use the torch on your smart phones to shine a beacon of light at this dark time for Ukraine. The Vigil will end around 7.15pm. For more details please contact East Sussex Ukraine Support at [email protected]

HAILSHAM U3A is a Club for people who are retired, semi-retired, thinking about retirement or who are unable to work. It is an umbrella organisation for lots of smaller interest groups in and around Hailsham such as Afternoon Tea, Spanish Conversation, Drama, Choir, Family History, Local History, Gardening, Walking, Bridge and many more. They meet once a month all together in the Civic Community Hall for a talk or other activity. If you are interested in finding out more, come along at 2pm on Tuesday 25 March when there will be a Beetle Drive. Non-members pay £2 on the door. Visit the membership desk and talk to other members and if you wish to join, it is just £18 per year. At its meeting on 25 March, all the U3A groups will be show casing what they do and hoping you will join their groups. You can attend any three groups, or one group three times, before you make up your mind.

YEW TREE PUB QUIZ takes place on Saturday 22 February at The Yew Tree, Chalvington BN27 3TB from 7pm for 7.30pm start. Maximum six per team at £2pp. To book a table call 01323 811326.

HAILSHAM FM is proud to announce that it has been nominated for a King's Voluntary Service Award for its contribution to the Hailsham community. The KVAS awards Celebrates the outstanding work of local volunteer groups across the UK. “This is a huge honour for the Station and to think we have been nominated for such a prestigious award is truly amazing.” They do thought need your help to support this nomination and want to hear what impact Hailsham FM has had on you or your group or charity, over the last 8 + years. Please let them know if they have helped you personally, maybe supported your organisation or group over the years, or you have been interviewed or performed and in return received support to your cause, maybe they just kept you company during difficult times. Please let them know and send us an email detailing how the Station and its many volunteers have helped you at Email: [email protected]. Every day, millions of people across the UK are making a difference by volunteering. Each year, outstanding examples of this work are celebrated through the King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS). Created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth IIs Golden Jubilee and previously known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS), the Award has been shining a light on the fantastic work of voluntary groups from all across the UK for many years. Equivalent to an MBE, KAVS is the highest Award given to local voluntary groups in the UK and they are awarded for life. “Thank you for supporting us and we look forward to hearing from you.”

HAILSHAM THEATRES are very proud to have been awarded a NODA South East accolade of excellence for their Hailsham Festival Performance of “Party Piece” last year and has been nominated for a Best Drama award. Well done to all those involved. NODA South East is an affiliation of groups in the South East of England who are members of the National Operatic and Dramatic Association www.noda.org.uk.

HAILSHAM HISTORICAL AND NATURAL History Society next meet on Wednesday 5 March at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, BN27 1BG. Doors open at 7 for 7.30pm start. Jo Seaman will talk about The Mint House, Pevensey, titled If These Walls Could Talk. Visitors welcome at £3. Members free, annual membership £15. Enquiries: T: 01323 843102, M: 07850 893997, E: [email protected].

THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY of Hailsham Youth Service is being celebrated on 25 February from 4.30pm and organisers are inviting residents, businesses and the local community to attend a special event to mark the occasion at the lower ground floor of the Station Youth Centre in Western Road. ‘The Lounge’ games afternoon is also being launched on Monday 24 February at the same venue on Mondays from 3.15pm to 5.15pm with snacks and refreshments. The sessions are free and no registration is required.

THE RAY RUSSELL BAND will be live at the Hailsham Pavilion on February 22 from 7 to 10.30pm. Ray Russell, from Hailsham, is one of the most prolific recording artists in British Music history. Find out more at www.rayrussellmusic.com, tell your music loving friends, tickets are on sale at https://hailshampavilion.co.uk/category/live-events/.

FRIDAY MARKET BOOT FAIR every Friday. The days are getting a tad warmer. Time to clear your clutter or buy more. Cars are only £8. Lots bric-a-brac and all sorts. There is also a butchers van, plants, tools, clothes etc and the National Westminster Mobile Bank comes along at 11am. Market Cafe will be open for hot breakfasts and light snacks. From 6am to 1pm, at the Cattle Market site on Market Street, BN27 2AG. Entry free.

FESTIVAL CALL OUT for all actors, authors, poets, musicians, comedians, dancers, performers, artists, workshop practitioners, local businesses or organisations. Hailsham Festival organisers are planning the 2025 Festival of Arts & Culture and are interested in hearing from any individuals or groups that may be interested in bringing something unique to Hailsham and being a part of the Festival Programme. To get involved, please visit https://forms.gle/y6svNggQcD4gdLtc8 to apply.