Hailsham Town News

HAILSHAM & DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB held a fabulous evening last week when Christine Campbell-Dykes and Elaine Chapman ran a Parallel Workshop.

This resulted in an array of creations, wild and beautiful, precise and neat, stunning colours and wonderful flowers, manipulated foliage, information from soaking an oasis to taping it in a container, leaf manipulation and What is a frog? and everyone taking part had a great time. Thanks again Chris & Elaine, thanks also to the committee for helping out on the evening. Hailsham & District Flower Club is a group of like minded people who love flowers and flower arranging. They meet every 3rd Wednesday of the Month at 7pm for a 7.30pm start at The Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane, Hailsham, BN27 2AX. All welcome.

STREETS OF LONDON ENTERTAINMENT will be making a much-anticipated comeback this Spring to coincide with the street market on Saturday 17 May between 8.30am to 1pm on Vicarage Field. There will market stalls and live entertainment including stilt-walking, acrobatics, mime, slapstick, puppetry, falconry displays and more. Save the date.

HAILSHAM BANKING HUB is already being praised by customers. It opened on 11 March and is an essential community facility as an interim banking hub at 10 High Street in the Post Office until such time as permanent premises have been secured in the town. To find out more and on which day each bank has representation, visit the Town Council website.

HAILSHAM CEMETERY is amidst the latest phase of improvement works with additional projects planned in the coming months, including the overlaying of footpaths with tarmac. Currently, major refurbishment work on the cemetery’s public toilet facility is being carried out which involves a complete upgrade of the building interior.

MARK SOPER OPTICIANS has closed its current premises at the bottom of the High Street. As a current client on their list or around 25 years, I was surprised not to have received any notification but Mark says on his website: "I have been in optics for more than 40 years. From 1st February 2025 I closed my bricks and mortar practice." He says you can still contact him as a visiting optician and he will come to you if your premises are wheelchair accessible or meet you at another venue. He no longer provides eye examinations but can talk over your needs if you give him a call.

HAILSHAM CAMERA CENTRE on Hailsham High Street has also closed its doors, but Robert says he will still be working from home and providing a video transfer service to DVDs and memory sticks etc as well as trading cameras and other services. You can email him on [email protected].

CREAM TEA, FUN AND GAMES are being hosted by Hailsham Twinning Association on Sunday 6 April at 2.30pm at Charles Hunt Centre, Hailsham. There will be homemade sandwiches and cakes. Bring some £1 coins for the games and please book attendance with Pauline on 07415328282 or email [email protected].

NEW BUS TIMETABLE CHANGES commence on 31 March. These will affect the following routes: 51, 52, 53, 53A, 54 & 54A. Please note 54 to now run direct from Polegate to Hailsham missing out Dittons Corner (see route 52). New routes are for the 52, 53A and on Sundays 54A all run via Dittons Corner. The 1X is to be renumbered 1B and will run hourly.

BRAND NEW PICKLEBALL COURT arrives at the James West Community Centre in the main hall. There is one indoor hard court. The lines are permanent and portable nets are available. Amenities at the hall include food, locker rooms and wheelchair accessibility. The court is private. You can reserve the court. The facility is now open and available for booking so grab your paddles and go along to enjoy the fun. Call 01323 841702 or email [email protected] for more information. To find other players near you visit pickleheads.com or pickleb.co.uk. There are lots of other websites about the sport.