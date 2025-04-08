Hailsham Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A WORLD PARKINSON'S DAY fundraiser is being held on Friday 11 April, to help raise much needed funds.

Abbots Wood Care Home on London Road, Hailsham are raffling off two luxury hampers. Tickets are £5 a strip and can be purchased at the home at reception. Payment can be made by card by scanning the QR code in the display. Abbots Wood Care Home will be very pleased if you could support this amazing cause.

HAILSHAM PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY'S eagerly awaited finals of the PDI Competition certainly did not disappoint with some 30 entries to be assessed in the Development Class and 49 within the Advanced Class. An evening when the very best images from four previous rounds of competition fall under the eye of their assessor. Judge, Paul O'Toole, has been a regular visitor to the Society and has proved ever popular as both an entertaining and experienced judge. His constructive advice and clinical analysis was evident in his painstaking assessment of all images. Nevertheless, he certainly had a tough time assessing both categories in light of both the very wide range of subject matter and especially the very high quality of images. Final placements in both classes were as follows with highly commended images shown as HC. Sussex Shield (Development Class) 30 entries: 1st Fighting the waves by Terry Harrington, 2nd Singapore skyline by Chris Hall, 3rd Traces by Ben Cottingham, HC Sunrise behind the church on the marsh by Peter Nest, HC Wren (Troglodytes troglodytes) by Peter Nest, HC Into the mist at the Golden Gate by Christine Puttock. Albert Hillman Cup (Advanced Class) 49 entries: 1st Iris detail by Louise Pemberton, 2nd The Harpist by Bruce Broughton, 3rd Lion hunting by Paul Shilliam, HC Early morning fishing, Dubai by Dave Brooker, HC Focussed by Bob Bell, HC Flamenco Dancer from smoke by Marston Hart. "Congratulations to all entrants for a truly wonderful selection of images." Placements and highly commended images can be seen on the Society's website at www.hailshamphotographicsociety.co.uk.

SOUTH WEALDEN DEMENTIA FORUM is hosting a Memory Cafe at Hailsham House, Hailsham BN27 4EW. Booking preferred. Please email [email protected] or call 01323 442050 if you would like to come along.

MESSY CHURCH invites you along to Hailsham Methodist Church (opposite the Grenadier pub) on Wednesday 16 April for some messy fun. Suitable for children 4+ with lunch afterwards. Starts at 10.30am. All welcome.

HAILSHAM ROTARY WILL HOST Easter Saturday and Sunday at the Arlington Bluebell Walk and Farm Trail. The Rotary Club of Hailsham have been invited to host the two key days of the Easter Holiday at the Bluebell Walk on the 19 and 20 April. As well as looking after the ticketing and gate the Club will oversee the catering and visitors during these two days. The car park is another critical part of the work. The bluebell trails are a well-established part of the Spring in the Arlington area and, with the recent sunshine the bluebells throughout the whole of the farm are already beginning to bloom. Hailsham Rotary are one of the four Rotary Clubs in the area who host days at Bates Green Farm, Arlington. This now forms a benevolent trust founded by John McCutchan who started ‘The Bluebell Walk’ as a philanthropic fundraising mission over 50 years ago, raising over £1 million since it began. Other charities take part too during the period.

HAILSHAM FARMERS MARKET IS this Saturday 12 April at the Cattle Market site where you can pick up some beautiful local products. Proving to be very popular is the award-winning Bread and pastries stall, also the new meat producer, the regular honey and wax products stall, fruit and some fabulous handmade cards. With the improvement in the weather, now is the perfect time to look to planting in the garden from Simon’s plant stall with his wide selection of vegetables and flowers plants, just ready for planting out. The Market will run from 9am to 12.30 and will run whatever the weather, so please support your local farmers, producers and craftspeople at Hailsham Farmers’ Market. As always, there is plenty of free parking on site. Pick your goods and pack your shopping straight into your car, at Market Street, Hailsham BN27 2AG.