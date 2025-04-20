Hailsham Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HAILSHAM HERITAGE CENTRE REOPENING has had to be postponed due to the ongoing work to re-wire the Fleur de Lys Town Council building.

Due to open on 2 May, this will now be delayed until the work can be completed. Chair of the Historical Society who are custodians for the Museum, Richard Goldsmith, said, "I still have not been able to ascertain when the work will be started, as the rewiring of the main Fleur de Lys building is still in progress, together with fireproofing and other refurbishments. Once the re-wiring is completed in the Museum, we will have a considerable amount of work to do reinstating some of the displays, redecorating and generally cleaning up before we can re-open." He went on to explain that "We have not been idle though during the closed period and the working party has been able to relocate and update some of the exhibits and also tidy up the garden area as well as accommodate a few new exhibits." It is very frustrating for the Museum not to be able to open their doors at the beginning of May as usual this year, but the delay is due to events completely outside of the Society's control.

HAILSHAM COMMUNITY RUN is taking place on Sunday 18 May. Organisers are confident that they will top last year's 772 entrants this year. There will be 10k, 5k, 3k or all-inclusive 1-mile races and registration for participants is open via the website at www.hailshamcommunityrun.co.uk. You will find here, information about all the categories that people can enter and the maps for all the courses for each distance which have been sponsored by local businesses. Participants will each receive a medal on completing the course and can raise funds for their own causes if they wish. Local businesses will also be sponsoring the the inflatable start line, water stations and bottles, there will be cakes and cookies at the finish line and local radio HailshamFM DJ Neil Povey will MC and provide the music. Marshalling will be provided by Hailsham United Junior Football Club who will also be provided with drinks and breakfast baps. The High Street will be closed from 9am to 1pm on the day. The event will be as inclusive as possible, welcoming runners with health issues, disabilities or accessibility needs. The brand-new toilets located in Vicarage Field will be available for the public to use which include two modular toilets, a Changing Places unit with electronic hoist, shower toilet and wash basin. This 1-mile run involves two laps via Vicarage Lane and the running category is open to all ages and abilities (including both visible and hidden disabilities) and any aids required will be provided to enable maximum participation in the event.

HAILSHAM COUNTRY PARK provides approximately 22 acres of open space, woodland and recreational grass area, two ponds and a lake. The Town Council has launched a campaign to encourage residents to visit and enjoy the beauty of the spring season. Situated off Gleneagles Drive a water course skirts the open field area and all-weather footpaths can be found throughout the park. Fishing is permitted, but you must have a permit available from the Town Council offices, during the season (mid-June to mid-March) at two Town Council managed sites: Hailsham Country Park lake (off Gleneagles Drive) and Hempstead Pond (adjacent to Tilehurst Wood). Both fishing areas are well–stocked with fish including carp, bream, roach, rudd, tench, perch and pike. The woods have a very good selection of tree species including birch, oak, ash, maple and wild cherry. Wildlife residing in the area includes voles, mice, lizards and weasels. Free parking is provided in either of the two car parks in Holyhead Close and Gleneagles Drive.

HAILSHAM FESTIVAL OF ARTS & CULTURE is in September. There will be a Book Fair on Sunday 14 September in the Charles Hunt Centre, Hailsham from 10.30am to 3pm. Organisers are inviting publishers, book dealers, local authors of poetry, fact and fiction or designers, illustrators and any book related people to come along and have a stall for just £10 per table. To book contact Pam on 07553 326294 or email [email protected].

THE ANNUAL CREATIVE WRITING competition details for Hailsham Festival have now been released. The Short Story, not exceeding 500 words, is titled A New Place. The age groups are: Up to 10th birthday (Junior), 10 to 17th birthday (Teenager) and 17 and over (Adult). The Poetry competition, not exceeding 30 lines, titled The Contest, age groups as above. It has been decided this year to keep the same titles for all age groups, as the interpretation of the title will vary considerably between the ages. Rules: No AI generated work will be accepted, and no work that has previously been published. The entries are judged by an independent panel of 3 judges, who will not know the name of the entrant. Closing date Friday 1st August. All entries should be sent as a Word document by e-mail to [email protected] with the subject showing as ‘Festival Competition’. Please also supply your name, address, age, and contact details (phone and/or email) on a separate page. If unable to send electronically then hard copy will be accepted if sent to Pam Robinson 65 Lansdowne Way, Hailsham BN27 1LT to arrive by Tues 29 July.