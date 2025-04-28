Hailsham Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

RESIDENTS RAISE CONCERNS at the Annual Town Meetings and praise the Town Council's successes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next Town meeting and opportunity to put forward your thoughts and raise any concerns is on Wednesday 7 May at 7.30pm at the Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane. There will also be a variety of community exhibitors present from 6.30pm including the Youth Service, Neighbourhood Plan team, East Sussex Highways, Twinning Association, Wildlife Rescue Service WRAS, Girlguides, Methodist Church and Railway Club. This meeting is to give residents the opportunity to discuss matters of concern regarding Hailsham town which affect residents. The Annual Report for last year will enable you to measure the Town Council's plans, against their actual achievements and what their expenditure has been and how monies have been spent. Activities and projects will be presented and the various committees will also present their reports. If you would like to prepare by reading last year's report, you can use the QR code on the website to download your copy. There will only be a limited number of printed copies available at the meeting. To ask a question and have it answered at the meeting, submit it in advance to the Town Clerk, John Harrison, Inglenook, Market Street, Hailsham BN27 2AE or email [email protected]. The deadline is Friday 2 May. You can still ask questions on the night but be prepared that an answer may not be readily available. The election of the Town Mayor and Chair for the coming year will also be held at the Civic Community Hall on Wednesday 28 May from 7.30pm.

A SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE will be taking place at the Hailsham War Memorial on Thursday 8 May to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day. All residents and friends are invited to attend at 10.30am for a 10.45am start. The service will be followed by a short wreath-laying ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIDS HOLIDAY CLUB BOOKINGS are now open at Freedom Leisure Hailsham for the Spring Half Term Holidays from 27 to 30 May. This holiday club is an action-packed way to keep the kids entertained. Activities include a cinema trip to see The Minecraft Movie, swimming sessions, ten pin bowling, games, challenges and more and is perfect for children aged 6 to 12 and the great way to for them to make new friends, stay active, and have a blast during the break. This popular club gets booked up quickly so book your space in person or at https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk.

Cats Protection Centre

TEA WITH THE MAYOR is another opportunity to raise concerns and ask questions about Hailsham Town. If you want to know more about the Town Council’s many current projects and activities in the local community or you have a concern about council services or you have a suggestion to make Hailsham an even better place to live, work and visit, residents can meet the Mayor at his monthly ‘Tea with the Mayor’ advice surgeries which take place on the second Friday of every month, enabling people to obtain information and advice or to make an enquiry about the services the Town Council provides, as well as discuss local issues and raise items of concern. Until further notice, the surgeries take place at The Laurel Café situated in Market Square as opposed to the Town Council offices in Market Street, due to current electrical work being carried out. The next surgery will take place on Friday 9th May from 10am to 12pm, operating on a drop-in basis.

HAILSHAM MEDICAL PRACTICE OPEN Patients Participation Group (PPG) meeting is on Thursday 8 May at the Vicarage Field Surgery, next to Waitrose from 12.30 to 1.30pm in the main waiting room. There will be a speaker from Care for the Carers.

VE DAY CELEBRATIONS will be taking place in the Town Centre to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, the end of World War Two in Europe on 8 May 1945. The aim of the event on Saturday 10 May is to recreate the elation and joy of the street parties that marked the original VE Day (Victory in Europe) in 1945. Amidst the usual Street Market stalls, there will be live entertainment from music acts Miss Peggy Rose and The Jackettes, local dance school Sjaan Dance Academy, an area in Vicarage Field for people to dance to 1940s-style music. Grovelands school choir and HCC will also entertain you throughout the day. Hailsham Parish Church will be open to welcome visitors into the church building from 11am to 1pm on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AN ANTIQUES & COLLECTORS Fair will be held at the Reid Hall, Boreham Street, Hailsham BN27 4SD from 8.45 to 1pm on Sunday 5 May. There will be 25 stalls at this well established event. Enquiries to 07816 643858.

Market Cafe owner Chantelle will be open at the Friday Market Boot Fair

OPEN GARDENS PROGRAMMES of the various organisations that are behind the opening of local gardens for their charities are now available, including the National Gardens Scheme at ngs.org, Friends of the EDGH at friendsdgh.org.uk and for St Wilfrid's Hospice at stwhospice.org/opengardens. There are so many to enjoy.

CHIDDINGLY VILLAGE MARKET is on Saturday 3 May and the first Saturday of every month from 10am to 12 noon. Lots of stalls with local crafts and produce as well as refreshments. Chiddingly village hall.

CATS PROTECTION SPRING FAYRE is on Sunday 11 May at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, Hailsham from 12noon to 3pm. The Shelter at 63 Marshfoot Lane BN27 2RB will be open for anyone who would to see the cats in their care. There be all the usual stalls including bric-a-brac, Plants, tombola, cakes, raffle and cat merchandise and refreshments will be available. Entrance is 50p or a donation of cat food. Sorry no dogs allowed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAILSHAM MARKET & CAR BOOT Fair is on every Friday from 7am to 1pm at the Cattle Market site. Lots of stalls to rummage in as well as a butcher's van, hardware, clothing and NatWest Mobile Bank from 11am. The Market Cafe will be open for breakfast, light refreshments and lunches.