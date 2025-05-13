Hailsham Town News

RAILWAY CLUB VE DAY party went very well last Wednesday.

There was much singing to songs of the day, other live music to dance to, a lovely afternoon tea with spam, fish paste and egg mayo sandwiches, Victoria sponge, flapjacks and cupcakes. Party games were rewarded with ration packs of a cheese block and sausages wrapped in paper and string as well as a Who is the baby? quiz. Lord Brett McLean of Hastings, Queen's Platinum Champion for Volunteers and Volunteer Services came along to explain his role and meet the team who put on the party as well as Rob Reaks CCO of Lightning Fibre who presented a cheque for £250 towards running cost of the Club. The Railway Club is a social club for over 55s which meets on Wednesday mornings from 10am to 1pm at the Station Youth Club, which was the Free Church, down the slope on Western Road, Hailsham. All welcome for socialising, talks and refreshments by donation.

VE DAY TOWN CELEBRATIONS started with a commemoration and remembrance service at the War Memorial on Thursday. There was a very good attendance by residents and local dignitaries with a service led by the Royal British Legion Chaplain and the Vicar of Hailsham Parish Church. On Saturday the town burst into life with much partying and jolliness in Vicarage Field. Children sang songs of the day, which the crowd joined in and children danced for an enthusiastic audience. Hailsham FM provided music and were MC in between. Other entertainment was provided by singing groups, drummers and speakers, amidst stalls and displays from the Historical Society and the Air Training Corps, local fundraising groups and businesses. This event was also well attended by Hailsham residents.

VOLUNTEER FOR AN HOUR a week and help grow food for local people in Hailsham. Be part of a team looking after a small veg patch in the town centre, meet new people and have fun working together. The veg will be free for any passers by to pick and local people who use Hailsham Foodbank will be encouraged to go and pick what they need. Experienced or inexperienced gardeners are invited to get in touch to find out more on 07473 349332 or email Andi at hailsham.foodbank.org.uk

Rob Reaks, CCO of Lightning Fibre presents Railway Club founders with cheque

HAILSHAM HERITAGE CENTRE MUSEUM will reopen its doors and welcome visitors who are interested to learn about the History of the Town and view the many artefacts and other historical items from its history every Friday and Saturday until October from 10 to 12.30. The museum has a small and interesting display including period kitchen, farming items, local history, 19th and 20th century photographs, wartime artefacts and memorabilia. The museum can be found at the Hailsham Heritage Centre, Blackmans Yard, Market Street, Hailsham. BN27 2AE. The centre is open May to October, 10 - 12.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Entrance behind Kemer Kebab and the old Lloyds Bank adjacent to the Town Council offices.

HAILSHAM COMMUNITY RUN is taking place on Sunday 18 May. Organisers are confident that they will top last year's 772 entrants this year. There will be 10k, 5k, 3k or all-inclusive 1-mile races and registration for participants is open via the website at www.hailshamcommunityrun.co.uk. You will find here, information about all the categories that people can enter and the maps for all the courses for each distance which have been sponsored by local businesses. Participants will each receive a medal on completing the course and can raise funds for their own causes if they wish. Local businesses will also be sponsoring the the inflatable start line, water stations and bottles, there will be cakes and cookies at the finish line and local radio HailshamFM DJ Neil Povey will MC and provide the music. Marshalling will be provided by Hailsham United Junior Football Club who will also be provided with drinks and breakfast baps. The High Street will be closed from 9am to 1pm on the day. The event will be as inclusive as possible, welcoming runners with health issues, disabilities or accessibility needs. The brand-new toilets located in Vicarage Field will be available for the public to use which include two modular toilets, a Changing Places unit with electronic hoist, shower toilet and wash basin. This 1-mile run involves two laps via Vicarage Lane and the running category is open to all ages and abilities (including both visible and hidden disabilities) and any aids required will be provided to enable maximum participation in the event. Good luck everybody.

BIRD AID RESCUE CENTRE is launching its Great Art Auction on its Facebook page on Saturday 17 May to raise much needed funds for the charity, which is based on the north side of Hempstead Lane. There will be a variety of arts and crafts available to bid for and all proceeds will go towards their baby birds costs for the summer. There is also an online raffle.