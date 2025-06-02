Hailsham Town News

RARE TWIN RING-TAILED LEMURS were born at Knockhatch Adventure Park Hailsham on Monday 19 May.

Ring-tailed lemurs, from Madagascar, usually have a single baby each year. So, healthy twins are rare and good news for the park showing their breeding programme is working well. "Twin ring-tailed lemurs aren't common, and the team are already in love with them. The mother is looking after them well; they're currently very small, around 10 cm in length, and depend on her," said keeper Tom Donovan. Visitors to Knockhatch Adventure Park can see the new lemurs suckling in the outdoor enclosure. While the twins are young and stay close to their mother, they can be seen as she moves around. In a few weeks they still start clinging to her back, even as she jumps from rope to rope. This news highlights Knockhatch Adventure Park's continued commitment to wildlife conservation and education. Knockhatch Adventure Park offers a family day out with a zoo, rides, the official Sherlock Holmes Experience, and adventure play. Visit knockhatch.com for more information.

THE CHARLES HUNT CENTRE will be closed from Friday the 13 June at 3pm. It will reopen on Monday 30 June at the normal time. The Hearing Ladies will be in Friday 6 June and Wednesday 16 July.

FREE MEMORY CAFES are held on the second Friday of each month at Hailsham House, New Road, Hellingly BN27 4EW from 2 to 4pm. The next is on Friday 13 June. Here, memories flourish and friendships brew, with music and activities. For more information and to book your place, call 01323 442050 or email [email protected].

Newly elected Mayor of Hailsham, Councillor Chris Bryant

FRIDAYS IN HAILSHAM could start early with the Car Boot Fair and Market in Market Street from 7am to 1pm. Visit the Market Café for a breakfast, rummage the stalls of bric a brac, visit the butchers van and plants stall and the NatWest Mobile bank arrives at 11am. Go over the road to the Stable Doors to browse second hand furniture and things you did not know you needed such as tools, DVDs, pictures, ornaments, stamp and coin albums and much more. Next door is the Lions Charity Bookshop, which is full of books on every subject beautifully organised so that you can easily find the section and subjects you are interested in and the fiction sections are alphabetically displayed by author so you can find your favourites easily. They also have DVDs, CDs and sheet music and much more. A little further up between what was Lloyds Bank and the Town Council Offices you will find the splendid Heritage Centre Hailsham Museum crammed full of local and ancient finds and which current focus is on Hailsham Schools. There are displays about farming, our ropemaking industry, wartime memorabilia and albums full of photographs throughout the ages. The museum is free although donations are welcome. You could then wander up the High Street, stop off for coffee or lunch in one of its many coffee shops and eateries and head for number 70 where you will find Gallery North, our own free Art Gallery and browse the many paintings by local artists which current exhibition is titled Into the Wild. There are lots more ways to spend your Friday and you could take a walk along the newly resurfaced path around the common Pond on Station and Bellbanks Roads. Hailsham Pavilion Cinema is in George Street to be admired and visited as the local cinema and live events venue and if you go along to the temporary Town Council offices on Western Road you can pick up the local history trail leaflet for other days of the week and browse the many shops which will welcome your support on the way.

ENVIRONMENT HAILSHAM PLANT SALE will be taking place on Saturday 7 June at the town centre market selling bedding plants for £2.50 per tray of six. They cannot be sure what varieties they will have for sale as the volunteers will be planting their work by buying a few plants. If you would like to help them “fill the town with flowers” have a chat with one of their volunteers on the day.

HAILSHAM RAMBLERS meet on alternate Wednesdays and have two walks programmes. The short walk or Strollers is generally on flat paved ground with no stiles and only slight inclines is about 2 to 3 miles in length and often incorporating a refreshment stop. Intermediate walks are for those who enjoy the strollers' walks but would like to walk further, around three to four miles. The longer walks are about 4 to 6 miles in length on undulating terrain and can include stiles and steep inclines. These walks will be more arduous than the short walk. They all meet at 9.15am in the free South Road Car Park and drive to the walk starting point and car share where possible. The Group also enjoys regular social events throughout the year. Recently the Long Walkers ventured past the Long Man to find the smallest church and the oldest tree in Sussex, they also climbed up to the site of The Battle of Lewes, walked along the South Downs to Firle Beacon. The Strollers walked around Sovereign Harbour recently and also around Hellingly Church and along the Cuckoo Trail. Coming soon is the all members Summer Lunch and a trip to Greenwich. Intermediate walks coming up are Bexhill for the Intermediate group on 11 June, a lakeside walk for the strollers in Hailsham Country Park and a hilly walk in Friston Forest for the Long Walkers. If, after a couple of trial walks with them, you decide that you would like to become a member of Hailsham Ramblers contact the Club Secretary, Joan Guile on 01323 449256. The current annual membership fee is £6.

A NEW MAYOR FOR HAILSHAM was elected last week. Christopher Bryant, a Town Councillor since 2019 was elected by fellow councillors to take over the role from longstanding outgoing Mayor, Councillor Paul Holbrook. Chris is a longstanding member of Hailsham Bonfire Society. Chris' deputy will be Colin Mitchell. Colin is Chair of the Hailsham Community Land Trust, an organisation set up to deliver affordable housing for local people in Hailsham and adjoining parishes. If you would like to know more about their roles and responsibilities within Hailsham Town Council and the election to the various committees of other serving Councillors, visit the Town Council website at hailsham-tc.gov.uk where you will also be able to find the minutes of this and various other meetings. Members of the public can attend most meetings and have 15 minutes at the beginning of meetings to address the committee. If you want to book the Mayor or his deputy to attend your event contact David Saxby, the Town Mayor's Assistant on 01323 841702.

New lemur mum with her new twins

OPEN MIC LIVE ACOUSTIC Wednesdays are now a monthly event at The White Horse Inn, Bodle Street Green, Hailsham BN27 4RE. Hosted by Benita Johnson, bring your instruments and songs, positivity and applause, listening ears and laughter for sound checks and warm ups starting at 7pm and music start up at 7.30pm.

THE FLAMING FUN DAY hosted by Hailsham Bonfire Society will be on Sunday 29 June from 11am to 4pm on Hailsham Rec, Western Road. There will be live music, family entertainment, food stalls, licensed bar, arena shows, stalls and games and lots more.

OUR HAILSHAM, the Town Council newsletter, is going electronic. The June issue will still be available at the usual pick up points and from then on, if you would like a hard copy, you will need to request one in person and there may be a small charge. From this point onwards the publication, which includes articles of interest to residents such as information on the Town Council’s activities, service updates, upcoming community projects and town events, will revert to seasonal quarterly editions available on the website or via email by contacting [email protected] with ‘Subscribe to Newsletter' typed in the subject bar. Anyone signing up will be able to unsubscribe at any time by contacting the Town Council.