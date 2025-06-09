Hailsham Town News

HAILSHAM FARMERS MARKET is this Saturday and the 2nd Saturday every month from 9am to 12.30pm at the Cattle Market site, Market Street, BN27 2AG.

This month there will be a new producer, Delectable Delights, with a delicious selection of homemade individual cakes. Do come along and support her, along with the regular farmers and producers with their wide range of lovely local produce, including a wide selection of locally farmed meat, seasonal fruit and veg, artisan bread, eggs and honey products. There will also be a wide selection of locally grown plants both vegetable and flowers for your garden now there has been some rain to water them in, not forgetting handmade cards and crafts. The market will run whatever the weather, and the Market Cafe will also be open for breakfasts and light lunches. As always, there is plenty of free parking on site; pick your goods and pack your shopping straight into your car.

KIDS FOR A QUID screenings are on offer this Saturday and Sunday at the Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, for the Minecraft movie. The screening on 15 will be relaxed and inclusive so that everyone can enjoy it. This means there will be no trailers or adverts, the lights will remain on at a low level and the film will be played at a lower volume. Doors open at 10am and the screening will begin at 10.30am. Book on the website hailshampavilion.co.uk for the general screening or make sure you follow the links for the relaxed inclusive screening, or at the box office on 01323 841414.

HOPS BINGO is taking place at Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday 14 June at 7pm for 7.30pm eyes down. No need to book, it is £10 for a book of 6 games, only available on the door. In addition, there will be refreshments and a raffle.

ALLOTMENT SOCIETY OPEN DAY is at Battle Road, Hailsham on Saturday 14 June from 10am to 3pm. Go and have a look around the allotments and find out what they are all about and the benefits of having one. It is a good way of keeping fit, socialising and having fresh fruit and vegetables. Other groups involved in healthy living will be there and there will be refreshments cake, flowers and plants for sale.

ANNUAL PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY EXHIBITION runs all this coming week from Monday 16 to Saturday 21 June at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, BN27 1BG which is in the Waitrose car park from 10am to 4pm daily. This is a stunning display of the Society members' skills and range from spectacular animal subjects, to plants, people, scenery and capture various aspects of life and imagination. It is always worth dropping in. It is free and there is a raffle to win your favourite print as well as miniatures of past and current photographs caught on a blank greetings card for you to purchase as well as other prints not on display. Refreshments are also available. The new deputy Town Mayor, Councillor Colin Mitchell, will be attending.

A LOCAL GOVERMENT CONSULTATION is taking place and you are invited to take part to help reshape local government and how its services are run in the future. The government wants to reorganise local government so that everyone in East Sussex gets their services from just one council. This could mean the county council and district and borough councils would be replaced by a single authority. The consultation is live until 23 June 2025 at the website eastsussexcouncil.org.

ARMED FORCES DAY will be commemorated by Hailsham town councillors, residents, veterans and members of the Royal British Legion at a special civic service to be held at the Hailsham War Memorial on Sunday 29 June from 10.45am. The public is warmly encouraged to attend and show their support for the Armed Forces community.

Hailsham Farmers Market

HAILSHAM FESTIVAL OF ART and Culture is gearing up for a varied line-up of talented regional artists and a feast of music, dance, drama, literature and street entertainment from 6 to 21 September. This is one of the Town's highlights and attracts a cross-section of artists and performers from the southeast and further afield as well as a wide variety of exhibitions and performances to suit all ages and tastes. You are invited to peruse the many diverse, affordable and sometimes free, events taking place online or the printed programme which is due to be published shortly, from writing competitions to a Ukrainian Choir, cult cinema screenings and singalongs to Murder Mystery events and workshops. The Festival culminates with the Nostalgia Fair which will welcome stalls, have-a-go arts and crafts, steam train rides, music, dance and vintage fun. A full programme of Hailsham Festival events is available to view online at http://www.hailshamfestival.co.uk.

A BEACON AND HARDSTANDING is to be installed on the Western Road Recreation Ground subject to location plans and quotations by the Town Council for use by the Hailsham Bonfire Society at its annual bonfire and fireworks display event. The beacon will take the form of a pole with a brazier at the top and will be an important new symbol of unity for the local community, as well as a focus for residents to come together on special occasions.

HAILSHAM TABLE TENNIS CLUB is the lucky recipient of £500 funding, one of a number of recent grants given to local community groups, voluntary associations and charities as part of the Hailsham Town Council 2025/26 Community Grants Scheme. Hailsham Table Tennis Club meets at the James West Community Centre (Brunel Drive) on Tuesdays (10.30am-12pm) and Wednesdays (7.30pm-9.30pm). The club’s aim is to provide a friendly, inclusive and welcoming space benefitting the physical and mental health of all those participating, regardless of age and ability. Minimal charges apply for table tennis sessions and all equipment can be supplied and first sessions are offered free of charge. To contact Hailsham Table Tennis Club, call 07594 680197 or for further information visit their Facebook page

HAILSHAM ROTARY CLUB recently welcomed seven members of the Rotary Club of Haderslev in southern

Denmark. The Rotary Club of Hailsham they all travelled by bus to Lewes where they visited the Town Centre, Southover Grange Gardens, Anne of Cleves House and the old Priory. In the evening, they were wined and dined at a restaurant at Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne. The following day they visited Battle Abbey and, in the afternoon everyone enjoyed an open-air Barbecue at Arlington. The President of Haderslev Rotary Club, Kim, thanked everyone for their hospitality and said that they had enjoyed their visit and had learned about The Battle of Hastings, King Harold and William the Conqueror, the town of Lewes, and the radical thinker Thomas Paine.

After eating a hearty breakfast at Wellshurst Golf Club on the Sunday the 7 Danish Rotarians travelled back to Denmark. If you would like to join or find out more about the Hailsham Rotary Club, you can go along to one of their meetings at Wellshurst Golf Club, Hellingly, on a Tuesday at 6pm when they dine and discuss future events and fundraising initiatives.

THE VILLAGES MUSIC FESTIVAL is only a couple of weeks away. With various events around Chalvington, Ripe and Laughton there is a wide selection of music, musicians, genres and venues to choose from. You can find out more and book tickets for any you fancy at https://www.villagesmusicfestival.org/2025-programme.