Hailsham Town News

THE SUSSEX DAY CELEBRATION was a great success and people turned out in the sizzling sunshine to enjoy market and charity stalls, performers, maypole dancing, live entertainment including Hailsham FM, school choir, facepainting and much more.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Mayor Cllr Christ Bryant and deputy Cllr Colin Mitchell were in attendance to enjoy the community spirit and see people enjoying themselves and taking pride in Hailsham's local and County heritage. Thanks were offered to everyone involved in making the event a big success with something for everyone. Sussex Day is on 16 June and marks the feast day of St Richard of Chichester, the county’s patron saint, and celebrates the heritage, culture and identity of historic Sussex.

PUCCINI'S LA BOHEME is being performed as part of the Villages Music Festival, at Limekiln Farm, Chalvington, Hailsham. Regents Opera received 4 star reviews for its recent performances of the Ring Cycle in London. It will be a memorable evening, the sun fades behind the trees as Mimi meets her fate. Bar and light finger food available. Please bring cash if you can. Tickets £40 including a glass of cool prosecco from villagesmusicfestival.org

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAILSHAM FLAMING FUN DAY hosted by Hailsham Bonfire Society is this Sunday 29 June from 11am to 4pm on Hailsham Rec, Western Road. There will be live music, family entertainment, food stalls, licensed bar, arena shows, stalls and games and lots more. Go along for a fun family day out with something for everyone.

Mayor Cllr Chris Bryant and Deputy Cllr Colin Mitchell at the Sussex Day Celebrations

ARMED FORCES DAY will be commemorated by Town councillors who will be joined by residents, veterans and the Royal British Legion at a special service to be held at the Hailsham War Memorial on Sunday 29 June from 10.45am. All welcome to attend to show your support for the Armed Forces community.

STAND PROUD IN HAILSHAM is taking place at The White Hart in Horsebridge on Saturday 28 June from noon to midnight. The event is being held to bring the whole community together to celebrate equality, friendship, diversity and inclusivity in Hailsham. Children may come along to this family friendly event until 7pm.

SUMMER SWIMMING CRASH COURSES are taking place at Hailsham Leisure Centre. These are perfect for your child to learn essential water skills and build confidence in the pool. Running daily between Monday 28 July to Friday 1 August, these intensive courses are designed to get beginners comfortable and swimming independently. Spaces are limited and can be booked at freedomleisure.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A HEALTH AND WELLBEING free event is being held on Thursday 10 July. Held at Hailsham Civic Community Hall from 10am to 3pm, this event brings together over 20 organisations dedicated to helping you live a healthier, happier life.

HAILSHAM TENNIS CLUB OPEN Day is on Sunday 6 July from 10am to 4pm at Western Road Recreation Ground, BN27 3DY. Come along and have a go, find out about the tournaments and social events you can enjoy as a member and you could even win a free adult membership.

THE COMMUNITY GROUPS FORUM is a networking group for local community groups, clubs, societies and charities who could benefit from sharing experiences and ideas with other local groups. ​The Forum is always encouraging new organisations to send along a representative to exchange ideas, network, collaborate and find out what is going on in the town in which they can take part to fundraise and to raise awareness. Participants will also be invited to take part in the annual What can I Join in Hailsham? event in January when they can showcase their group to the public to show them what is there to join and to grow their membership. The next meeting is on Tuesday 1 July from 6 to 7pm in Hailsham Parish Church Lounge. If you belong to a group, club etc that you think may benefit, let them know. Currently, regular attenders are from Hailsham Foodbank, Hailsham Lions, Hailsham Festival, Friends of Demelza Hospice Care for Children, Environment Hailsham, Wayfinder Woman, What's on in Hailsham, local Press representative, Hailsham Writing Group, U3A, Historical Society and many more.

TOWN COUNCIL REFURBISHMENT is now complete and staff have moved back into their offices in Market Street. The extensive refurbishment and electrical works at its offices in Market Street and staff look forward to welcoming everyone back to the newly upgraded public enquiries desk and reception area. More can be found on the website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CATS PROTECTION SUMMER FAIR will be held in the garden at the shelter at 63 Marshfoot Lane Hailsham, BN27 3RB from noon until 3pm on Sunday 6 July. Go along and have an enjoyable afternoon browsing the many stalls of plants, tombola, bric-a-brac, cakes, cat merchandise, raffle, BBQ and refreshments. You will also be able to see the lovely cats and kittens in their care waiting for their forever homes. Entrance is 50p or a donation of Cat Food. Sorry no dogs allowed.

HAILSHAM CHORAL SOCIETY CONCERT is entitled Folk Songs from Around the World and takes place at Hailsham Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane, BN27 2AX on Saturday 5 July from 7.30. Tickets from wegottickets.com and on the door, are £15 and under 18s free.