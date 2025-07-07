Hailsham Town News

HAILSHAM FARMERS MARKET is on this Saturday 12 July.

It was good to see a new producer, “Delectable Delights” at the market last month and they will be making a welcome return this month with an exciting range of homemade individual cakes and slices. Do go along and support them and the regular farmers and producers. Ben the Beekeeper is currently extracting the new seasons honey and is pleased to have cut comb back on his stall. In the garden, it is a good opportunity to fill any gaps in your flower borders and veg beds from Wallace plants. There will also be a wide selection of locally farmed meat, seasonal fruit and vegetables, artisan bread, eggs and handmade cards and crafts. The Market will run from 9am to 12.30 at the Cattle Market site whatever the weather, so please support your local farmers, producers and craftspeople. The Market Café will be open all morning selling breakfasts and other refreshments. As always, there is plenty of free parking on site so you can pick your goods and pack your shopping straight into your car at Market Street, Hailsham BN27 2AG.

HAILSHAM U3A will next meet as its monthly whole membership get together on Tuesday 22 July at the Civic Community Hall by Freedom Leisure Centre, from 2.30 to 4pm for a members participation event. There will be entertainment and activities provided by its members and for its members. There will be performances by the choir and drama groups. All welcome. Non-members are very welcome for £2 entry on the door. U3A is an organisation for retired or semi-retired people. It has many groups that meet in the area within the organisation including groups that meet to enjoy lunch, afternoon tea, chess, dog walking, history, family history, Spanish conversation, Quizzing, debating, creative writing, crafting and many more. Come along and find out what groups are available. There is bound to be something and, if there is not, you can always start one yourself.

HAILSHAM LIONS CLUB welcomed its new president Kathy Butler this month. Departing President, Keith Dickman, received a contribution towards one of his charities. He is now Sone Chairman for the next year. Both were congratulated by its members. Hailsham Lions are members of Lions Clubs International. A community service organisation dedicated to the idea that the men and woman who live in a community are in the best position to know who needs help and why. Hailsham Lions raise funds to support those needs through various events all year round. They meet on the first Tuesday of every month from 7.30pm in the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, Hailsham BN27 1BG. Men, women and youngsters of all ages welcome. Activities are suitable for people with learning and or physical disabilities and all venues and facilities have access for people in wheelchairs. To find out more visit their website www.hailshamlions.co.uk, email [email protected] or call local rate number 0345 8339828.

Ben Pratt selling his locally farmed honey at Hailsham Farmers Market

HAILSHAM TOWN’S FUTURE consultations focussed on three ideas with a view to enhancing community life, improving accessibility and fostering a vibrant town centre. These were to create a centrally located, inclusive community hub, introduce a well-designed partial pedestrianisation of the High Street, to improve connectivity across the A22, to improve public transport, to enhance green infrastructure and public spaces. Full details can be found of the Town Council’s website. The next stage is for WDC to undertake an assessment of these ideas.

HAILSHAM POST OFFICE UPDATE is that 4 new staff employed in the last 5 months. They all now have their own tills and are being trained and supported by Steph Stevens the Manager. Cllr Colin Mitchell and Cllr Mary Laxton are now directors of the CIC which runs the Post Office. Banking Hub is working well after 3 months the public are using the facilities and adapting to the changes. The post office team including the manager is now at 11 employees. The Manager is the only full time post. The remaining staff do between 16 and 24 hours a week. The Manager has worked tirelessly over the last 9 months on service delivery and cohesive working and making the business plan that was set work. From September 2024 to March 2025 the process of harmonisation of the staffs contract of employments was embraced and a 6 month process resulted in new contracts of employment on 1 April 2025. New opening hours ensued and all staff are now on Hailsham Town Council’s policies and procedures.

HAILSHAM TOWN COUNCIL are now back in their original premises in Market Street after an extensive refurbishment of their offices. This included completely rewiring both floors and the adjoining museum and heritage centre. You will find a lovely new and welcoming reception area which is now open from Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm and residents are welcome to drop by during these hours for assistance or information regarding Council services. The Council is grateful for residents and visitors patience during this time. You can pop in for advice and information and the information displays contain excellent sources of information on a number of different things, as well as the recently updated Hailsham Town Guide, area maps and information on some of the town’s public open spaces.

HAILSHAM THEATRES PRESENTS The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society, a comedy for Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture. Every drama group has experienced the horrors of what can go wrong on opening night, and the ladies of the F.A.H.E.T.G. Dramatic Society are no different, with the possible exception that almost everything that could happen does! The scenery collapses, cues are missed, lines forgotten, the sound effects take on a strange note at times, as the ladies present their ambitious evening's entertainment with the cunning whodunit, Murder At Checkmate Manor. But Mrs. Reece, doyenne of the group, rises above the slings and arrows of outrageous dramatics to save the situation and provide the final inventive twist. The production runs from 18 to 20 September, at Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road, Hailsham nightly at 7.30pm with a matinee on Saturday 20. Tickets are £11 + booking fee from hailshamtheatres.co.uk or 0333 666 3366.