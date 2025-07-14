Hailsham Town News

HAILSHAM TOWN COUNCIL has provided a grant of £120 to Hailsham Old Pavilion Society to support our cinema and live events venue.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pavilion is run by volunteers and this funding will help with its various fundraising projects. Committee members and volunteers give their time for free and always welcome new members. A single membership costs £10 per year and a joint membership is £15. This entitles the member to a 10% discount on films. You can also support HOPS and the Pavilion at their fundraising events throughout the year such as quizzes, bingo, Santa’s grotto and open mornings. The next open morning when you can find out more about HOPS and about the Hailsham Pavilion in general is on Saturday 16 August from 10am to 12 noon. Throughout the morning there will be live music from the Rolling Seas, a walking treasure hunt and tours of the projection room. All welcome. On Saturday 13 September there is a Quiz, on Wednesday 24 September there is the ever popular Bingo, on Saturday 25 October there is a Poster Auction, Monday 17 November is the HOPS AGM, Friday 5 December a demonstration entitled Festive Fun with Flowers and from Saturday 13 December Father Christmas will be at the Pavilion for which the grant was given by Hailsham Town Council.

CELEBRATE THE SUMMER HOLIDAYS at Freedom Leisure Centre with two epic pool parties on Saturday 26 July, a Family Pool Party from 1 to 3pm for all ages with the flume, pool games, music, floats and lots more and then there is an Inflatable Pool Party from 3.30 to 5.30pm for children aged 8+ who can swim 25m to take on the giant inflatable obstacle course, splash down the flume and enjoy non-stop action with music and games. Spaces are limited so you will have to book online at https://ow.ly/RC9n50Wnwos. Then there is the Freedom Leisure Holiday Club which offers fun, flexible childcare this summer and which runs from 28 July to 29 August for children from age 6 to 12. You can choose a half-day or full-day session to suit your schedule and activities include bowling, crafts, cinema trip to see Bad Guys, swimming and lots more. Call 01323 846755, book online at https://ow.ly/Q7E150WltNX or in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAILSHAM U3A will next meet as its monthly whole membership get together on Tuesday 22 July at the Civic Community Hall by Freedom Leisure Centre, from 2.30 to 4pm for a members participation event. There will be entertainment and activities provided by its members and for its members. There will be performances by the choir and drama groups. All welcome. Non-members are very welcome for £2 entry on the door. U3A is an organisation for retired or semi-retired people. It has many groups that meet in the area within the organisation including groups that meet to enjoy lunch, afternoon tea, chess, dog walking, history, family history, Spanish conversation, Quizzing, debating, creative writing, crafting and many more. Come along and find out what groups are available. There is bound to be something and, if there is not, you can always start one yourself.

User (UGC) Submitted

249 (HAILSHAM) SQUADRON RAF Air Cadets have a recruitment evening at 7.30pm on Tuesday 29 of July, for new potential air cadets to join the Squadron. The evening will give you an insight into what they do, a tour and all relevant info for joining. The organisation aims to give young people opportunities to develop life skills, confidence, a positive attitude, new friends and experiences they will remember forever. Whether it is learning about our history, first aid, leadership, radio, flying or gliding, team building exercises, the Duke of Edinburgh award, music, sport, you name it, they probably do it. If this sounds like something that you or your child would be interested in, sign up now. To join as a cadet you need to meet the following criteria: Be a minimum of 12 years old and in school year 8, be no older than 17 years old. Although you can join at this age routine cadet service ends at aged 18. If you meet this criteria and would like to attend the recruitment night, please email [email protected]. If you have any questions email on the same address. All of the cadet related work is completed via the email accounts rather than its personal social media so please ensure questions are directed there to be answered. Officers look forward to hearing from you and hopefully some new members.