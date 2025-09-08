Hailsham Town News

THE FESTIVAL OF ARTS & Culture continues for another week running until Sunday 21 September with the final event being the Nostalgia Fair at the Cattle Market site.

Saturday 13 there is an open morning on Vicarage Field with entertainment between 10am and 1.30pm and craft workshops at Gallery North, a free festival concert in the Parish Church, and Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense at the Pavilion. On Sunday, also at the Pavilion is Sing-along Mamma Mia, Here We Go Again following the Book and Author Fair at the Charles Hunt Centre in the morning. The Downland Poets will be reciting their works in the Parish Church lounge on Monday, the Creative Writing Awards are on Tuesday at Callenders, The Lost Boys Experience is on Wednesday at the Pavilion, Hailsham Theatres presents The Farndale Avenue Hosing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery production at Summerheath Hall from Thursday through the weekend, on Friday a Murder Mystery Supper at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall and the Nostalgia Fair with entertainment and stalls for all on Saturday to end the festival and the Art trail and Virtual Art Gallery at various venues until Sunday. Plenty for everybody. You can pick up a programme around town with more details or visit the festival website to find out more about the events and to book at www.hailshamfestival.co.uk. Enquiries to 07460 263553.

HAILSHAM WRITING GROUP will be at the Festival Book and Author Fair at the Charles Hunt Centre on Sunday 14 September from 10.30am to 3pm alongside a range of authors who will be displaying and talking about their work. Come and talk to us if you would like to get back into writing, or even make a start and if you are already a published author, we would love to chat to you too. Look out for the Christmas, Children’s story, writing competition and enter a piece into the 500 word Mystery story for the Alex Willis cup. There will be presentations and book signings throughout the day, when authors will be delighted to talk to you about their work. Between 11am and midday there will be readings for children performed by Sadie. These will include ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’ by Michael Rosen, a previous guest author at the Festival, ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ by Eric Carle and ‘Monsters Love Underpants’ by Claire Freedman. Authors attending will include Sam Davey, Lyn Funnell, Paul Young, Steve Scarlett, Ian Dowding, Cheryl Simmons, Michelle Pollard, Kate O’Hearn and Abi Elmer. Check the Festival website at hailshamfestival.co.uk for the final schedule of talks. Hailsham Writing Group meets at the Gospel Mission, Station Road, Hailsham on the third Thursday each month from 10.30am to 12.30pm. We write, play games, laugh and chat. Enquiries at the book fair or on 07887 910150. Several of our members have entered the Festival Creative Writing competition and which awards will be announced at the Festival event on Tuesday 16 September 3pm at Callenders Restaurant.

THE PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY had its first meeting of the season last week, The Chairman Entertains. Chairman, Bruce Broughton welcomed its members back and especially welcomed those members new to the Society. An informal and social meeting to start the season consisted of presentations from three of the club's longstanding Members - Liz Scott, Dave Brooker and Paul Shilliam. Liz provided a memorable and fitting tribute to the photography of her late husband Roger, through the display of a number of his prints with a backstory of places visited together, early sunrises, misty mornings, photographic goals and techniques. Whilst principally a landscape photographer, Roger's sense of humour and love of the surreal in his photography provided Members and occasionally judges, with an element of mischief, humour and head scratching as well as a wide variety of excellent photographs. The " head scratching " element arises through the frequent insertion of surrealistic forms and elements and in some their titles. A reminder of a talented photographer who would try something different irrespective of what the judges might think. Dave Brooker took Members on a journey around the M25, often vilified as Europe's biggest car park. Many will have spent unhappy hours stuck in traffic on London’s orbital nightmare and as a professional cartographer considered mapping the many sites visible from the motorway itself. He had designed a fold out, illustrated version with images available from key M25 junctions. He then visited and explored some of these distant landmarks before inserting images and information about them. Fate and the timing of publicity surrounding its publication unfortunately meant that Dave did not become a millionaire overnight although his idea and the presentation of it was indeed both novel and entertaining. Paul Shilliam talked on the subject of photographic accreditations, taking Members through the number of photographic bodies who award them and the various processes and means of obtaining them. In detailing his own photographic journey in achieving these Paul encouraged Members to embark on a similar path. This would make one a better photographer, not merely in the production of images but in developing their thinking about matters such as printing, mounting , locations and pre planning. In aiming for a particular accreditation this helps provide a clear focus and objective to your photography. Paul outlined the wealth of support available on the internet, through mentoring by judges or simply by experiencing how images and panels were assessed. He concluded that the Society's own accredited members would be more than happy to support others through the process.

HAILSHAM FARMERS MARKET takes place this and every second Saturday of the month.

As the days begin to shorten and the weather is cooler it is a pleasure to visit your local Farmers Market at the Cattle market site, Market Street, Hailsham BN27 2AG. You will find seasonal fruit and veg, local meat, new season honey and an ever-increasing variety of award-winning bread and pastries and handmade cards for every occasion. Now is the time to plant ready to add colour to your garden in the autumn and winter. Simon, of Wallace plants will be available to give advice on all your gardening questions and have his wonderful selection of plants for sale. The Market Café will be open for breakfasts, snacks and light lunches and the market will run whatever the weather, so please support your local farmers, producers and craftspeople. There is plenty of free parking on site. Pick your goods and pack your shopping straight into your car at Market Street, Hailsham BN27 2AG.

HAILSHAM FM LISTENERS should be aware that on Monday 22 September the popular local radio station will be carrying out essential maintenance on its transmitter. This means its 95.9 FM frequency will be off the air for a couple of hours at some point during the day. You can still listen though via the website at www.hailshamfm.com or ask your smart speaker to “Play 95.9 Hailsham FM.”

NEW FRIDAY SEWING BEE at The Pumpkin Patch. St Mary’s Walk, Hailsham. Drop in from 1pm to 3pm, £6 per session, for more experienced sewers. For more details call in at The Pumpkin Patch or telephone 07855 731440. Bring your own project, get expert advice, explore your sewing machine functions, recycle something, make items for home, the list is endless. Not suitable for beginners. You are advised to attend the beginners and intermediate courses first.

SHORT MAT BOWLS OPEN DAY is on Monday 15 September at the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane, BN27 1BA between 6.30 and 9pm, find out more and enrol. Do you get bored in the winter months with nothing much to do, then why not go along and give indoor short mat bowls a try. If you cannot make it along this time but would like more information, contact Gary Wright on 07950 962353, Email [email protected].

HAILSHAM HERITAGE CENTRE MUSEUM is open every Friday and Saturday morning until 10 October from 10am to 12.30 between Kemer Kebab and the old Lloyds Bank on Market Street. There is a small and interesting display including period kitchen, farming items, local history, 19th and 20th century photographs, wartime artefacts and memorabilia.