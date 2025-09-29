Hailsham Town News

THE ROTARY CLUB OF HAILSHAM recently visited the Chailey Heritage Foundation and presented them with a cheque for £3260.

Chailey Heritage Foundation is based between Haywards Heath and Newick. They provide education and care services and it is one of the leading centres for children with complex neuro disabilities. All of the children are wheelchair users and are in need of one-to-one care. Rotarian, Rosemary Mullen, said, “All of us were taken a back with all the facilities available for everybody. They have a farm with loads of animals, riding stables, swimming pool and lots of rooms with different things to take part in. The older children had they own area which they also had various facilities." The centre needs to raise at least £500,000 each year for general running costs.

HAILSHAM PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY met on 25 September for a presentation by Jamie Fielding entitled The Wonder of Woodland – Bringing Order to the Chaos. Jamie began his presentation by confirming that he was self-taught and certainly not, in his own words any self-confessed "camera geek". However, particularly during the pandemic he had determined to develop his photography to a high standard. His images have won prizes and commendations in many competitions including UK landscape photo of the year, in Astro photography, with the Sussex Wildlife Trust and with the South Downs National Park (people's choice winner). The first part of Jamie's presentation was by way of a portfolio of his work, delighting his audience with many stunning photographs showcasing his favourite locations. Based in Angmering, West Sussex many of his eye-catching and award winning images were from places as familiar as Cissbury and Chanctonbury Ring, Corfe Castle and Durdle Door.

In part two Jamie's focus was determinedly on the title of his presentation, using yet more beautiful images to provide advice, tips and encouragement to get the very best from woodland photography throughout the four seasons. Particular emphasis was given to pre planning, location selection, composition and especially the use of fog and mist to convey mood and to the use of Komorebi (filtered sunlight through trees) to deliver best results. Exhorting all to occasionally make those very early starts to make the best of the light, Jamie's images more than proved that particular point. His enthusiasm for the natural world and its undoubted benefits to our wellbeing shone throughout as did his love of foggy and misty conditions to deliver feeling, emotion and mystery to his images. A wonderful evening and an encouragement to everyone to get out in the woods. More info.at www.jamiefieldingphotoraphy.com

CAR BOOT, MARKET & CAFÉ is this, and every Friday at the Cattle Market Site, Market Street, Hailsham from 6am to about 1pm. Free entry. Sellers £8 per car. Market cafe open breakfast, lunches and light snacks. Lots of stalls, plants, butchers, NatWest mobile bank (11am). All the other local Car Boot Fairs are coming to a seasonal end soon. Hailsham car boot and market is open all year round except Christmas week.

HAILSHAM TOWN COUNCIL has agreed to purchase ‘The Hive,’ a pre-loved, versatile mobile stage that will be used at a wide range of future town events and council-run activities. They are also moving forward with plans to adopt land adjacent to the James West Community Centre in north Hailsham conditional on the successful transfer of the land from developers Taylor Wimpey. Once complete, HTC will launch a public consultation to gather views from local residents on how the space should be used. The Town Council is strengthening its campaign against graffiti and vandalism and is calling on residents to play a proactive role in keeping the town’s public spaces clean, safe and welcoming. They are encouraging people to report incidents promptly and directly to Sussex Police, as well as notify the Council itself.

Finally, the Town Crier Team, consisting of Town Crier Bruce Pont and Deputy Town Crier Chris Giles, will represent the town at the National Town Criers’ Championship, taking place at the historic Gun Gardens in Rye on Saturday 11 October.

A FREE DIABETES AWARENESS DROP-IN session is taking place on Saturday 11 October. If you would like to know more about the symptoms, prevention and treatment of Diabetes the Hailsham Lions will be holding a Diabetes Awareness Drop-In Session at The Charles Hunt Centre, Hailsham, BN27 1BG between 10am and 1pm.

Lions President Kathy Butler said, "This Awareness Session is aimed at anyone who would like to learn more and get checked out by the Lions Diabetic Liaison Nurse. The Sessions are totally free and no appointment is necessary." Tea and coffee will also be available. If any further information is needed, phone 0345 833 9828.

FREE LOCAL WALKING BOOKLETS have been launched by 123 Maps. The booklets feature simple 1, 2 and 3 mile nature walks, complete with photos and descriptions so you know what to expect. There are 4 regional booklets available: Hastings, Rother, Wealden Eastbourne and Lewes. The booklets are free and can be picked up at community locations soon, or get copies posted direct for a small donation towards postage and packing at 3 booklets for £5 and 4 booklets for £6. To order, email [email protected] with your address and region(s). A great way to discover local walks, share with friends, and get outdoors.

HAILSHAM OLD PAVILION SOCIETY is grateful to Hailsham Town Council for providing a grant of £120 to fund some children who would not have had the opportunity to visit Father Christmas at The Pavilion this year. The Pavilion also now has an alcohol license and the volunteers are in training. The size of the kiosk will limit the range of alcoholic drinks that will be available but will be a welcome addition to the kiosk for live and other selected Events. The next very popular Film Poster Auction is on Saturday 25 October at the Pavilion. Have fun bidding for your favourite film posters. They make ideal presents for anybody (and you) who has a favourite film. Catalogues will be available nearer the time, via Hailsham Pavilion website and from the Pavilion Box Office. Coming up also on Monday 17 November is the HOPS AGM with a film afterwards and on Saturday 13 December Father Christmas will be at the Hailsham Pavilion.

CHRISTMAS YARN BOMBING in Hailsham will add a festive flair to the town later this year. Knitters and crocheters are needed to help decorate the 14 floral planter poles in the town centre with Christmas-themed yarn creations. There are 8 poles in the High Street, 2 poles in George Street, 2 poles in Market Square and 2 poles in Vicarage Field to decorate. If you would like to be a part of the creative addition to the town you can submit your handmade festive decorations, knitted or crocheted, with a Christmas theme by Monday 24 November ready for display in time for the Christmas lights switch-on event on Friday 28 November. If you would like to take part, contact Mary on 07723 444209 or email [email protected].

HAILSHAM FARMERS MARKET is next Saturday 11 October at the Cattle Market site, Market Street, Hailsham from 9am to 12.30pm. As the days begin to shorten, there is a nip in the air as we welcome Autumn in the beautiful display of golden colours. The farmers market will celebrate the harvest of the warm summer months with a wide supply of locally grown apples and pears. Go along and try a different variety. If you are looking to brighten your garden for the winter there is a wide selection of plants suitable for planting now to give colour for the coming months. Alongside these stalls, will be the regular traders selling meat, honey, eggs, lovely treats and a wide selection of bread form the local award-winning artisan company, Poppy seed, not to forget handmade cards from Gill. Visit early and bag some beautiful local produce direct from the farmers, growers, and producers themselves. This market will run, whatever the weather, so please support your local farmers, producers and craftspeople at Hailsham Farmers’ Market. As always, there is plenty of free parking on site; pick your goods from the range of stalls, and pack your shopping straight into your car, at Market Street, Hailsham BN27 2AG. The Market Café will be open for breakfasts, snacks and light lunches.

HAILSHAM HERITAGE CENTRE is open until 25 October every Friday and Saturday from 10am to 12.30pm. It is free to visit and is just behind the Town Council Offices and the Kemer Kebab shop. Come and chat to its knowledgeable volunteers about the history of Hailsham Town.