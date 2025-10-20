Hailsham Town News

HAILSHAM BONFIRE CELEBRATIONS happened with a whoosh and a bang at the weekend.

Keeping up the Sussex tradition is the Society’s passion when they combine history, Remembrance and fundraising to host Hailsham’s biggest free event of the year whilst giving much needed donations to local small charities. Thousands of people lined the streets of the entire route of the procession and gave generously and if you did not have cash with you on the night, you can still donate at https://pay.sumup.com and search for Hailsham Bonfire.

Torch bearing Bonfire Societies from across Sussex set off from Freedom Leisure car park through the High Street, stopping at the War Memorial amidst a spray of poppies to pay their respects. The second tour ended at the Western Road Recreation ground where Littlehampton Bonfire Society were awarded the Best Visiting Society and Banner, and Lewes Borough won the Best Dressed Individual for their Tudor theme against a backdrop of flaming banners and bonfire. Judge, Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts said: “It was an amazing night, judging is always difficult with so many wonderful costumes.”

The fireworks, to celebrate Hailsham Bonfire Society’s 20th anniversary surpassed all the previous years and were absolutely spectacular as reflected in the delightful reactions from the crowd and explosive cheers to match the display at the end of the show.

It was great fun and absolutely spectacular as always. Congratulations to the entire team on pulling off another great night. You are amazing.

A shout out must go to not only the logistics team for organising the event with such precision but also to the clean-up team who left everywhere the event had touched clean and sparkling and actually starting the sweeping up on the night and continuing bright and early the next day. One of the many jobs is to collect and put out all the flaming torches safely. One member of the Hailsham team said, “It can be jolly hard work dousing the torches with the procession coming at you but it is all part of being a bonfire member and we love it!”

BLACK CAT DAY FAIR hosted by the Friends of East Sussex Cats Protection, will be held at the Charles Hunt Centre (not the Adoption Centre), Vicarage Field, Hailsham, BN27 1BG on Sunday 26 October from 12 to 3pm. There will be all the usual stalls including cat merchandise, tombola, cakes, bric-a-brac, books and puzzles, plants and a raffle to be drawn at 2.30pm. You will also be able to pre-order your Christmas wreaths for collection at their Christmas Fair at the end of November. Meat and Veggie Sausage Rolls, Tomato Soup with bread, also tea and coffee and biscuits will be available. The Adoption Centre will also be open in Marshfoot Lane, so you can pop in today and see the lovely Cats. Also at the Centre there will be a sale of pre-owned cat related items. Admission to the Fair is 50p or a donation of Cat food. Sorry but no Dogs allowed.

WEALDEN DEMENTIA ACTION ALLIANCE has many regular inclusive activities going on in and around Hailsham.

For Bowes House, 25 Battle Road, Hailsham BN27 1DU events, please book if you wish to attend any of the following groups on 01323 440188 or email [email protected].

The Stroke Friendship Café: meets on the second Wednesday of the month, 2 to 3.30pm. Carers welcome. Complimentary refreshments provided.

Connections Café: the fourth Thursday of the month in the café area from 2 to 3.30pm. The café offers a warm welcome for those living with dementia and their carers in the community and is a dementia safe space to come and meet others, enjoy free refreshments, and share stories and knowledge with each other.

Carers Café: 2.30 to 4pm on the third Thursday of every month. If you are a carer for a friend or loved one, or perhaps you need a break from daily routine or feel isolated in the community, go along for a delicious complimentary afternoon tea, meet others in a relaxed and friendly environment, share stories and ideas, relax and have a break, listen to guest speakers who will share information on the service they offer and the help and support available.

Pie and a Pint Gentleman's Community Club: Second Thursday of the Month at 12.30pm. Go along to the bar area for a sociable chat with other gentleman from the local community over a pie and a cold pint. Carers welcome.

Blind Veterans Coffee Morning: Second Wednesday of each month at 10am.

Other regular dementia friendly events at other venues are as follows:

Care For A Coffee: Hailsham House, is aimed at carers in the community and is an opportunity to either come alone or with the person they are caring for to a safe and supportive environment. The opportunity to have a break, meet with others in similar situations or have a chat with the team. The home is pet friendly so you can even bring your little pet pal along for a visit. This is on the first Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11.30am, although they are open as a safe drop in space outside of these hours if needed. Please book, see below.

Hailsham House Memory Café: 2nd Friday each month from 2 to 4pm. Booking preferred but not essential. The sessions will have plenty of opportunity for social engagement and chat, plus some great entertainment and engaging activity and exercise. To book for any Hailsham House groups contact [email protected] or call 01323 442050.

Young at Heart: Hellingly Community hub on Mondays from 10.30 to 12.30pm. A group for the over 60s.

The Cuckoo Choir: has its own singing group to help beat Parkinson’s and meets every Monday from 11am to 1pm, at Diplocks Hall in Hailsham. If you’re living with Parkinson’s or living with someone who is, this friendly group is for you. You do not need to have any previous experience of singing in a choir. For details contact Debra Skeen (choir leader) at [email protected] or on 07710 548724.

Woodland Moments Group: Hosted by Mindful Oak Sussex is every Monday from 10am to 12.30pm at Bushy Wood Activity Centre, Hailsham. Connect with nature and the great outdoors at this friendly group for people with memory problems and their care partners to participate in woodland crafts and activities. Booking required and further details at 07453 917399 email [email protected] and you can find them on Facebook at Mindful Oak Sussex.

FREE ELECTRIC BLANKET TESTING is being carried out in Hailsham by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service on Wednesday 12 November at Deanland Wood Park, Golden Cross BN27 3RN from 10am to 12 noon and Lion House Park, Mill Road, Hailsham, BN27 2SQ from 2 to 4pm. You can find out about other test centres at www.esfrs.org. Bring your electric blanket and heat pads, with the controls, for a safety check.

PAVILION FILM POSTER AUCTION is on Saturday 25 October at Hailsham Pavilion, George Street. Come and have some fun bidding for your favourite film posters. They make ideal presents for anybody (and you) who has a favourite film. Catalogues are available via Hailsham Pavilion website and from the Pavilion Box Office.

CAR BOOT, MARKET & CAFÉ is this, and every Friday at the Cattle Market Site, Market Street, Hailsham from 6am to about 1pm. Free entry. Sellers £8 per car. Market café open breakfast, lunches and light snacks. Lots of stalls, plants, butchers, NatWest mobile bank (11am). All the other local Car Boot Fairs are coming to a seasonal end soon. Hailsham car boot and market is open all year round except Christmas week.

HAILSHAM MUSEUM & HERITAGE CENTRE is open for an extra week due to the delays in opening it at the beginning of the season. The last chance to have a look around this charming little gem in Hailsham is on Saturday 1 November and every Friday and Saturday in between from 10am to 12.30pm. It is free to visit and is just behind the Town Council Offices and the Kemer Kebab shop. Come and chat to its knowledgeable volunteers about the history of Hailsham Town.

LIONS LAUNCH ROAR COMPETITION and are once again delighted to sponsor Grovelands County Primary and Pevensey and Westham Primary Schools, for the Lions ROAR competition this year. Hailsham Lions President, Kathy Butler, said - “As a Club it's exciting to be able to support such an initiative, whereby children are given the opportunity to think big and create world changing ideas. The competition is an inspirational and fun learning experience which is run in partnership with the education company 8billionideas. And it allows children to discover how to use their imagination in exciting new ways. Aimed at seven to eleven year olds, children learn how to work together in teams, develop their communication and presentation skills, whilst boosting their self-confidence and self-esteem."

Since ROAR's inception in 2016, thousands of children have taken part, and they have generated hundreds of brilliant ideas linked to multiple topics, including health, environment and sustainability. There are around 20,000 pupils taking part in over 130 schools sponsored by Lions Clubs from across the British Isles. Further information is available from www.lions-roar.com/.