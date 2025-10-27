Hailsham Town News

HAILSHAM LIONS 55TH ANNIVERSARY was celebrated at its Charter Lunch on Sunday 26 October.

Lions President, Kathy Butler, welcomed local dignitaries, other Lions Clubs, Hailsham Lions members and guests. She explained that Hailsham is a small cog in a very large wheel of 49 thousand international clubs across the World, serving 200 countries with approximately 1.4 million members worldwide. Within the SE Region it has raised over £55k for the Kent Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance. Kathy went on to say how happy she was to have been invited along to meet them. The Bluebell walk is a highlight of the Club’s calendar. This year the Lions have been nominated in the category of Hailsham Hero Awards Charity of the Year, whilst member, Keith Dickman, has also been nominated for Fundraiser of the Year. Amongst other highlights of the year, Keith and Geraldine have skydived for the YMCA and the Club has attended school fetes and town events with their racing pigs, key game, candy floss and recently introduced Splat the Rat. They participated in the Nostalgia Day, Book Fair in the Hailsham Festival, Sussex Day and the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. Joining in the fun wherever they can to raise their profile within the public arena. They have also raffled a hamper in the bookshop to fundraise to send local under-privileged families to the Hailsham Panto. HOPS has also been given money to buy presents for Santa to give to children visiting his grotto. Health care products have been given to the Food Bank and they also held a Diabetes Awareness Day as their care in the community initiative. A Prostate Cancer Awareness Day is planned for next year.

New charities helped this year were Baby & Beyond, which donates clothes to the less fortunate including those from war torn countries. The book shop is a valuable source of income and continues to thrive, although this, their pride and joy is due to move at some point.

Next year the Lions look forward to a Fire or Lego Walking fundraising event in the Cattle Market on 28 March 2026 and invites other charities to take part to raise funds and at which any participants are awarded with a stall for free. Please spread the word.

Dignitaries from far and wide came to congratulate the Hailsham Lions at their 55th Anniversary Charter Lunch

If you would like to be a part of this exciting local charity then they meet at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field on the first Tuesday of each month at 7.30pm. Enquiries to 07875 204218. All welcome.

LIVING WITH ADVANCED DEMENTIA is the subject of a talk to be given at Bowes House, Battle Road on Wednesday 12 November at 2pm. Register now for places on this informative talk on supporting people living with advanced dementia with Care UK given by Dementia Specialist, Alison Butler. Spaces are limited so please register early to avoid disappointment by contacting [email protected] or call on 01323 886735.

THE HISTORICAL & NATURAL HISTORY Society meets in November for its AGM and Members evening. Last month’s meeting was led by Michael Blencowe talking about The Wildlife of Sussex. The diverse geology throughout Sussex has created good habitat, with rare heathland in the west and the area that is Ashdown Forest. The chalk grassland of the Downs where chalk formed 100 million years ago by skeletons of tiny fish building up resulted in poor nutrients, but good drainage. Grassing sheep keep the grass low so that flowers can grow attracting butterflies and insects. The Heathland has acidic soil, also with poor nutrients, is humid and sandy with iron. Heathland is rarer than rain forest and attracts an abundance of snakes, dragonflies, tiger-beetles and glow-worms. The birds in Sussex are Sky larks on the Downs, Swifts fly in at 69 mph, Peregrin Falcons and Kittiwakes on Seaford Head. The Sussex woodland consist of Oak, Hazel and Hornbeam which is a hard wood and, contrary to popular belief, Dormice live in trees. The Woodpecker, Buzzards, Goshawk and Hawfinch are native to the Sussex woodland.

There are 2,000 species of moths in Sussex and 18 species of bats.

FREE ELECTRIC BLANKET TESTING is being carried out in Hailsham by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service on Wednesday 12 November at Deanland Wood Park, Golden Cross BN27 3RN from 10am to 12 noon and Lion House Park, Mill Road, Hailsham, BN27 2SQ from 2 to 4pm. You can find out about other test centres at www.esfrs.org. Bring your electric blanket and heat pads, with the controls, for a safety check.

AN ANTIQUE & COLLECTORS FAIR is being held on Sunday 2 November from 8.45am to 1pm at Reid Hall, Boreham Street, BN27 4SD. There will be 25 stalls, easy parking, refreshments and entry is £1. Transactions are cash only.

CAR BOOT, MARKET & CAFÉ is this, and every Friday at the Cattle Market Site, Market Street, Hailsham from 6am to about 1pm. Free entry. Sellers £8 per car. Market cafe open for breakfast, lunches and light snacks. Lots of stalls, plants, butchers, NatWest mobile bank (11am). Hailsham car boot and market is open all year round except Christmas week.

HAILSHAM MUSEUM & HERITAGE CENTRE is open for one last weekend on Friday 31 October and Saturday 1 November from 10am to 12.30pm. It is free to visit and is just behind the Town Council Offices and the Kemer Kebab shop. Come and chat to its knowledgeable volunteers about the history of Hailsham Town.

OF SUBSTANCE ARTIST SPOTLIGHT comes to an end on 1 November. Sarah Lawson @circleof3textiles work combines woven and recycled materials, stitching and sound.

Starting on 8 November, at Gallery North, 70 High Street, Hailsham, Congregation, is an exhibition of figurative work that celebrates people, place and connection. Featuring a collection of painting, printmaking, sculpture and textiles from resident and guest artists.

HAILSHAM TWINNING 25TH ANNIVERSARY was celebrated at a special reception at the Fleur de Lys Meeting Room in Market Street, marking 25 years of Hailsham’s twinning with the French town of Gournay-en-Bray in Normandy. The event was hosted by Town Mayor Cllr Chris Bryant, alongside fellow town councillors, members of both Twinning Associations, and Francis Larcheveque, Gournay-en-Bray’s Municipal Councillor of Security. The celebrations continued with an official anniversary dinner at the Blackstock Country Estate in Hellingly. The French flag was displayed at the Hailsham War Memorial. Hailsham partnered with Gournay-en-Bray in October 2000. The Charter was signed in Hailsham and renewed in 2011 cementing a bond that fostered cultural exchange, friendship and community spirit. The Association organises group visits, exchanges and cultural activities for residents of both towns as well as a vibrant local programme of local events. Membership is £10 per person annually, or £40 for groups.

Next year the Lions look forward to a Fire or Lego Walking fundraising event in the Cattle Market on 28 March 2026 and invites other charities to take part to raise funds and at which any participants are awarded with a stall for free. Please spread the word.

A NATURE PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION is being run by Wealden District Council. If you are interested in wildlife and nature, all ages can get involved. Entrants could win an annual membership to Sussex Wildlife Trust and a framed copy of their photo or a £25 voucher. To enter and find out more visit https://letstalk.wealden.gov.uk/nature-photo-competition .