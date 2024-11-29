Hailsham WI’s crocheted Christmas tree to help warm up the homeless

Over 200 hours have been put into crocheting over 650 granny squares to create a 6 foot Christmas tree which has been put on display at Hailsham Library.

The tree will be officially unveiled by the Deputy Mayor of Hailsham, Councillor Anne Marie Ricketts on Friday 29 November at 2pm and will remain until the New Year.

The Hailsham Ropemakers Women’s Institute Knit and Natter sub-group, run by Lyn Davenport, embarked on the project last January to raise funds for the branch’s nominated charity for 2025, Warming Up The Homeless. This is also the Deputy Mayor’s charity for 2025, which looks after homeless people all along the coast from Hastings to Brighton.

Helping to erect the tree was one of the members of staff at the Charity, Di Spruit and her son AJ, along with Branch Deputy President, Jane Butler and sub group leader, Lyn Davenport. Draped over a parasol, adapted by AJ, the three wire rings were carefully lifted over the top and into place with a garland of white snowball pompoms and a star adorning the top.

The Crocheted Christmas Tree in Hailsham Library (L) to (R) Lyn Davenport, Jane Butler, AJ and Di Spruit

After the festive period, the ‘tree’ will be deconstructed and made into several blankets which will be donated to the charity to be auctioned or used to raise much needed funds.

Warming up the homeless supports men and women who may be living on the streets or sofa surfing and have no fixed address. There are over 900 homeless people in Eastbourne.

Lyn said: “WI is about the empowerment and education of women and about fostering friendships and the support of charities. This project has encompassed all of those things. It has been great to work as a team on this, and we really hope this will help to support a very worthwhile cause.”

People can view the tree and show their appreciation by donating to the Charity at www.wuth.org/donate or Hailsham Ropemakers WI Facebook page, posters around Hailsham via a QR code or JustGiving.com/warmingupthehomeless.

Thanks are offered to Library Manager Mandy Baldwin for getting the permission of ESCC to accommodate the tree, everybody to donated wool via the Pumpkin Patch in St Mary’s Walk, where the Knit and Natter group holds its meetings and who have been very supportive throughout.