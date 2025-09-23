Hailsham Youth Service delivers action-packed summer activity programme

Organised by the Town Council's youth service team, the summer schedule offered a dynamic mix of indoor and outdoor events designed to keep young people active, engaged, and inspired during the school holidays.

A major highlight was Summer Breakout '25, a four-day event tailored for young people in school years 6 to 11. Held on 11, 12, 14, and 15 August, the programme featured:

+ Social Action Projects – giving participants the chance to make a positive impact in their community

+ Street Art Workshop – exploring street art with hands-on spray can techniques

+ High Ropes Course – conquering treetop challenges to boost confidence

+ Sports and Games – trying new sports and enjoying team games with friends

Throughout the summer, regular weekly sessions also ran, including Monday Youth Hub, Hellingly Youth Hub, On Track Hailsham and Network @The Underground.

"Every year, we see incredible enthusiasm from young people for our summer activities," said Youth Service Manager, Andy Joyes. "This summer, we offered something for everyone – fun, challenging and creative experiences that brought people together."

"Our aim was to provide opportunities that not only entertained but also empowered young people, helping them build confidence, develop new skills and connect with others in a positive and supportive environment. Whether it was through teamwork on a project, pushing themselves on a high ropes course or simply enjoying a pizza night with friends, we wanted every young person who joined us to walk away with great memories and a stronger sense of community."

For more information about Hailsham Youth Service and upcoming activities, visit www.hailshamyouthservice.org.

1 . Contributed Hailsham Youth Service - Summer Breakout 2025 activity progreamme Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Hailsham Youth Service - Summer Breakout 2025 activity programme Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Hailsham Youth Service - Summer Breakout 2025 activity programme Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Hailsham Youth Service - Summer Breakout 2025 activity programme Photo: Submitted