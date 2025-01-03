Hailsham Youth Service: opening times for start of year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham Youth Service, continues to offer various after-school and evening activity sessions for young people, with a recent expansion in activity sessions and service provision available.

The Service, which provides activities, support services and opportunities for young people in the local area, operates the Station Youth Centre (main base of operations which incorporates 'The Underground' and 'On Track Hailsham'), Hellingly Youth Hub, Monday Youth Hub and Safehub sessions on weekdays. Additional services include the 'Friday Night Project', which organises a varied line-up of free and low-cost recreational activities on Friday evenings.

Reopening next week, the opening times for the various youth centres and activity sessions are as follows:

The Underground@The Station Youth Centre (Western Road)

SESSION 1: 3.15-5.15pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays (School Years 6-8)

SESSION 2: 6.15-8.30pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays (School Years 9-12)

Monday Youth Hub (James West Community Centre, Brunel Drive)

6.30pm-8.30pm, Mondays (School Years 6-11)

Hellingly Youth Hub (Hellingly Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly)

SESSION 1: 6.15pm-7.30pm, Wednesdays (School Years 6-8)

SESSION 2: 7.45pm-9pm, Wednesdays (School Years 9-11)

On Track Hailsham [SENDS] (The Station Youth Centre, Western Road)

5pm-7pm, Wednesdays

Network@The Underground [18-25s] (The Station Youth Centre, Western Road)

7pm-9pm, alternate Fridays

Friday Night Project (Various locations)

Variable on Friday evenings (School Years 7-11)

Safehub (The Station, Western Road - incorporating Sexual Health and Detached Service)

Fridays (3pm-6pm)

"Our clubs, centres and activities give young people an opportunity to create friendships and promote wellbeing, and they always look forward to the various activities and are keen to take advantage of the many opportunities being offered by our youth worker team," said Andy Joyes, Youth Service Manager.

"With a considerable increase in sessions available since our relocation to The Station, we are pleased to be able to offer something for young people after school, on weekday evenings and during the school holidays. The wide range of activities available continue to fulfil our aim to improve the life chances of young people in the town."

For further information on Hailsham Youth Service, email [email protected].