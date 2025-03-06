Hailsham Youth Service thanks the local community for support

Hailsham Youth Service, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, is grateful to the local community for its support in recent years by way of sponsorship and donations.

The Service, which continues to benefit young people by providing them with access to a wide range of opportunities and activities, is funded by the Town Council but donations or sponsorship are always welcome to enable organisers to pay for additional projects, activities and equipment. Access to youth centres is available free of charge and associated activities are either low-cost or free. Other than Town Council funding, the Service relies on donations, sponsors and other partners to continue its mission.

Operating alongside the Town Council as a Community Interest Company (CIC), the Service can accept private sector funding to support the ever-increasing programme of events and activities for young people.

Recent donations from residents, local businesses and community groups have gone towards the purchase of pool tables and other equipment at the Service's various youth centres, and arts, crafts and cookery activities, as well as running additional centres in Hailsham such as the Monday Youth Hub and Hellingly Youth Hub.

Current sponsorship opportunities at Hailsham Youth Service include the Friday Night Project, an initiative which has provided fun, safe and engaging activities for young people in the local area on Friday evenings since 2010. Such activities have included outdoor activities, dry-slope skiing, ski lessons, pottery-glazing, inflatable assault courses, trampolining, ten-pin bowling and sports activities.

Local businesses are invited to make a significant impact on the lives of local young people by sponsoring future Friday Night Project activities. New corporate partners can help the Service continue to provide vital and timely services to support the town's young people - and help build stronger links in the community.

For further information regarding sponsorship and donations, please contact Hailsham Youth Service by calling 01323 841702 or emailing [email protected]. Visit the Service's website for details of services and activities. "Sponsorship and donations have a huge impact, not just monetarily, but in terms of transforming the lives of many young people in the Hailsham area," said Youth Service Manager, Andy Joyes.

"Funding support and donations of equipment are vital to the running of our programmes, giving us the flexibility to adapt and develop our activities to ensure we're meeting the changing needs of the local community."

"Additionally, donations enable us to pay for projects that are not funded by the Town council or other official bodies. They give us the means to pilot and develop new services, allowing us to work independently and at the forefront of innovation, ensuring we are providing the local community with the services they want, as well as need."

Mr Joyes added: "By sponsoring the Friday Night Project for example, businesses can help reduce antisocial behaviour in our community and give local young people a positive space to grow and connect. Corporate partners will also be able to demonstrate to the public their commitment to supporting the future of Hailsham and in return, will receive promotion by the Service to local audiences and readers through our various publicity channels."

"Any interested parties should reach out to one of our team to learn more about the sponsorship opportunities available and how to help us."

The Mayor of Hailsham Cllr Paul Holbrook is delighted to hear about the Service's recent funding support and equipment donations received, commending the youth worker team for providing young people with ample activities - and for the dedication and enthusiasm of staff: "Parents can be confident that Hailsham Youth Service-run centres provide a safe environment for our local young people, giving them a place to socialise and take part in various activities after school and on weekday evenings."

"For 25 years, Hailsham Youth Service has improved the quality of life for local young people in the town and surrounding rural villages. Such benefits have been achieved through the integrated provision of recreation, opportunities for personal and social development, information and advice."

Cllr Holbrook added: "The development of the Town Council’s youth projects since its launch proves that there are ample opportunities for developing partnerships with other agencies to provide innovative work with individuals or groups of young people. This includes the generous provision of donations and grants from local organisations, of which we are delighted to receive and extremely grateful to all for supporting Hailsham Youth Service."

"The young people who attend the various youth centres and take part in organised activities have benefited considerably from this support."