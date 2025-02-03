Hailsham Youth Service to host new games afternoons

Hailsham Youth Service is excited to invite all local young people to its new, fun-filled weekly 'The Lounge' games afternoons, launching on Monday 24th February.

Taking place on the lower floor of the Station Youth Centre on Mondays from 3.15pm to 5.15pm, the new 'The Lounge' sessions promise afternoons of laughter, friendly competition and community-building, designed to bring young people together in a positive and engaging environment.

Open to young people (school years 6-12), attendees can enjoy a variety of gaming activities, from classic board games to team challenges, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Whether they're a fan of strategy games, card games, or interactive group activities, there will be plenty of options to suit all interests.

In addition to the games, there will be snacks and refreshments available to keep energy levels up throughout each afternoon. The sessions are free to attend - no registration is required.

"We're thrilled to start this session and give young people the chance to connect with their peers in a fun and relaxed setting," said Youth Service Manager, Andy Joyes. "Games are a great way to encourage teamwork, build friendships, and just have some fun outside of school. It’s an opportunity for youth to unwind and enjoy each other's company, while developing social and problem-solving skills at the same time."

Hailsham Youth Service, which this celebrates 25 years of operation in Hailsham and surrounding areas later this month, has had an impact on the lives of thousands of young people and grown from one operational base at 1 Market Square into an expanded service which operates throughout the local community.

The Service, which is funded and managed by the Town Council, provides activities, support services and opportunities for young people in the local area and operates the Hellingly Youth Hub, Monday Youth Hub, Network@The Underground and On Track Hailsham sessions on weekdays, in addition to organising free and low-cost activities at various locations as part of the 'Friday Night Project'."

Parents and guardians are encouraged to spread the word and ensure their children take part in this exciting opportunity. For more details about 'The Lounge' sessions or information on Hailsham Youth Service, please send an email to [email protected].