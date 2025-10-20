Hailsham's annual bonfire celebrations hailed a resounding success

The town's iconic bonfire procession and firework display continue to capture the imagination, with crowds gathering to watch the elaborately crafted effigies paraded through the streets before being spectacularly burned at the bonfire site. This year marked the 420th anniversary of the Guy Fawkes celebrations in Hailsham, an enduring tradition that combines historical pageantry with modern festivity.

Adding to the excitement, the event featured lively marching bands, vibrant fancy dress, and a torch-lit procession led by the Hailsham Bonfire Society. The procession wound its way through the town centre before reaching the Western Road Recreation Ground, where the Traditional Cry heralded the start of the Grand Firework Display. Families, local groups and visiting societies all came together to enjoy a night of dazzling pyrotechnics and community spirit.

In addition to the festivities, generous residents contributed to street collections throughout the evening, raising funds for local charities and supporting Hailsham’s wider community initiatives.

Town Mayor Cllr Chris Bryant, who also serves as Captain of the War Memorial for Hailsham Bonfire Society, expressed his delight at the success of the event:

"2025 has been another remarkable year for community events in Hailsham, and Saturday's bonfire celebrations were no exception. The turnout was fantastic, and it was wonderful to see families and visiting societies enjoying the fireworks and all the activities on offer."

He continued: "I would like to extend my thanks to everyone who helped make the evening safe and enjoyable, from the organisers and volunteers to those who supported local charities. The bonfire night celebrations in Hailsham remain extremely popular and, with no entry fee, offer a truly traditional experience that brings our community together."

Cllr Bryant also acknowledged the dedication of the Hailsham Bonfire Society: "Year after year, the Society delivers an exciting and engaging programme of activities, ensuring our Guy Fawkes celebrations are fun, safe and memorable. On behalf of the town, I thank them for their hard work and commitment."

