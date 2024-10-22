Hailsham's bonfire celebrations hailed a resounding success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The annual bonfire celebrations held in Hailsham on Saturday evening [October 19] have been hailed a resounding success by the Mayor of Hailsham.

The popularity of the Hailsham's bonfire procession and firework display showed no signs of letting up as thousands of residents and visiting societies descended on the town for the annual spectacular, to watch the effigies that were paraded through the streets before being burned.

As part of the 419th Guy Fawkes celebrations, the event also featured marching bands and fancy dress. Members of Hailsham Bonfire Society led a torch-lit procession around the town centre to the bonfire site, where the Traditional Cry and Grand Firework Display kicked off.

Street collections also took place during the event to help raise money for two local charities - East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS) and You Raise Me Up.

Hailsham's bonfire night celebrations (19 October)

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook, who was guest judge for the best costume competition commented: "2024 has been another big year in terms of the number of events put on for local people in Hailsham and we've had a fantastic turnout at all of them, including the bonfire night celebrations on Saturday which were a great success all round.

"The firework display went down really well with families and visiting societies, bringing something extra to the celebrations and I’d like to thank everyone who worked so hard to ensure the event was safe and the success that it was, including those who collected money for worthwhile charities on the night."

Cllr Holbrook added: "The annual Guy Fawkes, bonfire and firework celebrations in Hailsham are always well received, extremely popular and, with no entry fee, offer a traditional bonfire night experience.

"I wish to thank the Hailsham Bonfire Society for putting together yet another exciting schedule of activities this year."