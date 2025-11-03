Hailsham's Railway Club approaches one-year anniversary and celebrates continued success

Railway Club members

Hailsham's Railway Club, a weekly social club for residents aged 55 and over, is approaching its one-year anniversary and organisers are celebrating its continued success.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club was established to provide older residents with year-round opportunities for social connection, activities and support, helping to combat social isolation and promote wellbeing.

The club has been made possible through grants and donations by the local community, as well as via provision of a venue by the Town Council, which also provides the venue at the Station Youth Centre, Western Road, and involves the active participation of town councillors who help organise and oversee activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club sessions run every Wednesday from 10am to 1pm and are open to anyone aged 55 or over seeking company, conversation or a welcoming environment to spend time.

Railway Club (Hailsham)

Members enjoy tea, coffee and snacks, and are encouraged to bring board games, books, jigsaw puzzles and other activities.

Since its launch, the club has hosted quizzes, barbecues, teddy bear picnics, photo competitions and singalong film screenings, alongside guest speakers from local organisations such as the Hailsham & District Twinning Association, community policing team, Heathfield Auction House, East Sussex Fire & Rescue, Citizens’ Advice Bureau, forensic investigators and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The Railway Club is fully inclusive, disabled-friendly, and accessible to wheelchair users and mobility scooters. Entry is free, though donations towards refreshments are welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, co-organiser, said: "The Railway Club shows how the Town Council can support residents in a practical and meaningful way throughout the year. Providing the venue and enabling councillors to be directly involved ensures the club offers a safe, welcoming space for people to socialise, enjoy activities and build friendships."

Railway Club (Hailsham)

Cllr Anne Blake-Coggins, project co-organiser, added: "The Railway Club has become a valued part of our community in its first year. It's been wonderful to see residents come together, build friendships and participate in a wide range of activities. The Town Council’s support by way of providing a suitable venue for sessions has been key to making this project such a success."

The Railway Club has quickly become an important resource for Hailsham’s older residents, and organisers look forward to celebrating its first anniversary with members, volunteers and the wider community in the coming weeks.

Further volunteers are needed for Railway Club sessions. Tasks include welcoming guests, chatting with visitors and helping with games and activities during the weekly three-hour sessions.

To find out more, email [email protected].