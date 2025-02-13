Hailsham’s Tracey Pammen selected as one of eight Everyday Heroes to feature in London Gallery

As a nation, we are humble. Brits are simply not a braggy people and have a tendency to downplay achievements, sometimes to the point of self-deprecation. Many of us are hopeless when it comes to self-promotion or celebrating our triumphs.

Following a national call-out for nominations, leading ready-to-drink protein shake brand, For Goodness Shakes, has identified eight unsung heroes worthy of the spotlight and is bringing them out of the shadows and into a dedicated ‘Portraits of Today’s Everyday Heroes’ exhibition to showcase their personal successes, whilst also helping to provide inspiration for those on their own journeys of growth.

With an inspiring story, Tracey Pammen, 62, from Hailsham, East Sussex, stood out as an Everyday Hero due to her resilience, positivity and energy following her brain tumour diagnosis and surgery. She is an inspiration to those around her and is making sure she enjoys every bonus second of life that is given to her (read Tracey’s full story below).

Portraits of Today’s Everyday Heroes, open for one month only at the Mash Paddle Brewery in Bermondsey, London, from Friday 14 February–Thursday 13 March 2025, is an initiative inspired by a collaboration between For Goodness Shakes - fuelling everyone’s inner hero for over 20 years - and Marvel Studios, to mark the release of the hotly anticipated Captain America: Brave New World, this 14 February.

The eight Everyday Heroes, from L-R. Row 1: Emma Goodson, 43, Messing; Hana Mohamud, 20, Northampton; Meels Ellery, 30, Bristol; Neil Sutor, 57, Portishead. Row 2: Sophia Badhan, 23, Birmingham; Sue Hickey, 67, Southend; Teame Tesfamariam, 71, London; Tracey Pammen, 62, Hailsham

Echoing the movie themes of resilience, perseverance, grit, strength and evolution, the For Goodness Shakes’ real-life Everyday Heroes selected to feature in the exhibition have shown determination, have achieved goals despite the odds, have demonstrated kindness, generosity or selflessness, or have worked hard to bring about change or help others. Their efforts and accomplishments represent those that are carried out every day by millions of Brits and serve as an inspiration to us all to persevere, do good, and be the best versions of ourselves.

“Selecting our heroes was such a difficult task,” says Philippa Milburn, Brand Manager at For Goodness Shakes. “We received so many inspiring and heartening nominations, which, as well as triggering lots of emotion, brought a tangible sense of optimism and hope.

“Our Everyday Heroes’ stories are a true reflection of the incredible things Brits do every single day, and an important reminder of the power of humanity, of integrity, of courage, of determination, of kindness, and of community, at a time when our news feeds can feel overwhelmingly distressing.

“And that’s exactly what we wanted to achieve with this project; to demonstrate that we can all be heroes and can all make a difference to benefit or support others’ lives and experiences or our own.”

Everyday Hero, Tracey Pammen

Alongside the Bermondsey exhibition, the portraits - shot by photographer, David Wren - and individual Everyday Hero stories feature in a dedicated web gallery on the For Goodness Shakes website. Visitors to the page can also donate to social action charity, Volunteering Matters, which brings people together to overcome some of society's most complex issues through the power of volunteering.

“Our charity partner for the Everyday heroes project, Volunteering Matters,” adds Milburn, “aligns so perfectly with the themes of the campaign. Helping individuals and communities thrive through the vital contribution of place-based volunteering, their work is proactively creating the Everyday Heroes of tomorrow.”

The framed portraits hung in the gallery will be gifted to the Everyday Heroes featured in them once the exhibition comes to a close on 13 March.

Tracey’s story.

Tracey has always been a naturally happy and relaxed person but a few years ago she started to experience memory loss and outbursts of anger towards her family. She was tired all the time and started to have other drastic physical symptoms like shaking and suddenly losing balance. Eventually Tracey went to the GP who was very helpful and booked her in for an MRI, but it took eight months to get an appointment.

“On the day of my MRI my daughter came with me to the hospital, and I remember I was feeling very calm. After the scan the radiographer came out and told me to go to A&E and wait to be seen there by a doctor, which I knew couldn’t be good news but still I was calm.”

When she saw the doctor, he immediately said that there was a brain tumour the size of a tennis ball and it had been growing for ten years, increasing the pressure on her brain and affecting her cognitive skills and memory. The lead up to the surgery was a whirlwind; multiple appointments every week and then a month later the surgery itself which was 11 hours long. The doctors warned her beforehand that because of where the tumour was growing, she could wake up with drastically affected eyesight but thankfully it only had the smallest influence on her sight.

Tracey was supposed to be in hospital for two weeks but was so determined to get better that she was able to leave after just two days. Her husband and two daughters were the best support system and gave her the emotional and physical strength she needed during her recovery.

“I think it was only after the surgery that I realised how big a deal everything was. I was obsessed at the time with preserving memories and spent hours going through family photos, from my daughters as kids all the way back to childhood pictures of my parents and put it all into scrapbooks.”

Before she discovered her brain tumour Tracey would go to bed exhausted at 9pm, sleep for 12 hours and still be tired throughout the day. Her husband loves to go on walks and would ask her to come but she didn’t have the energy. Life has now done a complete 180, and Tracey is up every day around 4 or 5am, cleaning, organising and going for early morning walks on her own! She loves to go out and socialise and will never say no to being with her family, whether out at a restaurant or going on a big holiday.

“My advice is very practical and oft repeated - don’t delay going to the doctors with any symptoms you may have for any reason. And take all the help offered from family and friends when you are sick, it means you will recover much sooner so rely on them.”

“I love living life to the fullest now and making the most of my time. We had to cancel a few trips before and after my surgery and this year I have been on an island getaway with my husband and have a trip to Turkey booked with my girls coming up too, nothing makes me happier than spending time with them all.”