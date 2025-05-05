Haisham Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

VE DAY 80TH ANNIVERSARY celebrations this Saturday will include live entertainment acts, exhibitions and market traders as part of the Town Council’s ‘grand celebration’ to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place in the town centre on Saturday 10 May from 9am to 2.30pm, the aim of the event is to recreate the elation and joy of the street parties that marked the original VE Day and end of World War Two in Europe on 8 May 1945 and to bring the community together in remembrance, reflection and celebration. The event will feature a market in Vicarage Field and an assortment of live entertainment has been arranged, courtesy of music acts Miss Peggy Rose and The Jackettes. Local dance school Sjaan Dance Academy will be taking part in the celebrations, and an area will be created with seating in Vicarage Field for people to dance to 1940s-style music. Pupils from Grovelands Community Primary School’s choir club will also be providing entertainment, plus there will be a classic vehicle display in the High Street and an exhibition of photos and wartime memorabilia in Vicarage Field, courtesy of the Hailsham Historical Society.

YARNBOMBING FOR VE DAY celebrations was launched at the end of last week all down Hailsham High Street. A group of talented ladies from various community groups who previously assisted 8 and 5 yrs ago when they yarnbombed for other commemorative events came together again. Sleeves were contributed by the Operation Bunting Team, organised by Councillors Karen Nicholls and Mary Laxton and which has been meeting every Monday morning at Dippy Doodah's tea room since last November. This community spirited team includes Hailsham Ropemaker WI, Frances Doe Nightingales WI, St Mary's Craft Group, Sarah Allaway, Haines & Son funerals, Lydia Dickenson, Kate Anderson-Bishop and Craftie Annie's POP group. Mary said, "A big thank you to the many talented knitting volunteers who have produced items to 'yarnbomb' and add colour to Hailsham High Street ahead of the 80th Anniversary of VE Day!" If you have not been along to see them yet, they are a delightful display for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAILSHAM FARMERS MARKET takes place this Saturday and the second Saturday of every month on the Cattle Market site, Market Street, BN27 1AG from 9am to 12.30pm where you can pick up all your local traceable produce, gifts and crafts from the growers and makers at the stalls and with parking onsite, pop your purchases straight into your car. The Farmers Market chairman, Ben Pratt, has been recognised as a community champion by the Hailsham Chamber recently having been selling his honey products at the market for over 26 years. Ben is influential in promoting the Hailsham Farmers market and the town as a whole and sits on various of its committees.

Hailsham Common Pond

PLEASE DONT FEED WILDLIFE at the Common Pond in Bellbanks, is the message from Hailsham Town Council and the Pond Warden. As a result of a number of natural factors and human contribution, the Common Pond saw a number of dead fish last year as a result of algal bloom and oxygen deprivation. The pond had to be cleared, and most of its fish were moved to a nearby fishery which allowed the pond to recover. Feeding the geese, ducks and other wildlife on the pond is a fun thing that we have all done, but this contributes to the water contamination, the increase in the number of waterfowl and the amount of faecal matter on the paths and areas around the pond which is a matter for public health. I know myself when I tried to take a walk around the pond that I had to give up because of all the mess on the paths making it extremely slippery and pretty unpleasant. The Town Council Pond Warden, Phil Hobden, said, "We're aware that the Common Pond, often described as Hailsham's 'Jewel in the Crown', is a valued open space for the community and popular with visitors, but by keeping fish numbers low, we can ensure that the water quality remains satisfactory, and the overall health of the pond is maintained in the future.” Nearly one year later, the pond water quality is almost back to what it should be and "we encourage residents to do their part to help keep it this way.” People who enjoy spending time at the pond and the wildlife present there are being asked not to feed the geese and ducks by way of signs around the pond. Mr Hobden continued, "We appreciate that feeding birds is a normal thing to do and people mean absolutely no harm by it. However, we kindly ask residents to not be tempted and to seriously think about the problems that it can cause to local wildlife and environmental quality.” Wildfowl excrement on the perimeter footpath will be removed and cleaned soon. The continuation of the overlaying of the remainder of the perimeter footpath with tarmac will ensure the safety of visitors and make the footpath more accessible for disabled users.

CATS PROTECTION SPRING FAIR is on Sunday at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field (in Waitrose car park) from 12 noon to 3pm. Entry is 50p or the donation of a tin of cat food. There will be bric-a-brac, plants, tombola, cakes, raffle, cat merchandise and refreshments. The Shelter at 63 Marshfoot Lane BN27 2RB will be open for anyone who would to see the cats in their care.

NEW BEGINNINGS ART EXHIBITION runs at Gallery North, 70 High Street, Hailsham until 24 May. The Gallery is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10am to 1pm and Thursdays to Saturdays 10am to 4pm. This joyful exhibition celebrates the spring season and explores the meaning of a ‘new beginning’ from both resident and guest artists responding to our Springtime Open Call. The multi-disciplinary range of artists are at various stages in their careers and are based across Sussex and London. The Exhibition's two featured artists Corinne Corbett-Thompson and Lynda Minter will be taking over two of the downstairs rooms to showcase their vibrant work as part of this eclectic show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STREETS OF HAILSHAM is an outdoor entertainment event coinciding with the bi-monthly street market taking place on Saturday 17 May which takes place from 8.30am to 1pm at Vicarage Field. There will be street market stalls and live entertainment including stilt-walking, acrobatics, mime, slapstick, puppetry, falconry displays and more.

Operation Bunting has been busy yarnbombing the bollards in Hailsham

A MAN UP BREAKFAST will be taking place with the Men at Hailsham Parish Church on Saturday 17 May at The Laurel Café, Market Square, Hailsham from 8.30 to 10am. Hear Nathan Parish talk about the difference Jesus has made in his life. If you would like to go along, visit the Hailsham Parish Church FB page, find this event and use the QR code to book and pay for your Full English or Continental breakfast by Tuesday 14 May.