Half-term fun at Alexandra Park Greenhouse, Hastings

Stories and songs to bewitch this Halloween Spooky family fun returns to Alexandra Park Greenhouse, Hastings Following last year’s sold-out storytelling session, the Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group is once again inviting families to gather for a magical afternoon of stories, songs, and Halloween mischief at the Alexandra Park Greenhouse on Friday 31 October 2025 at 2:00pm.

Back by popular demand, local author and performer Ed Boxall returns to the Greenhouse to weave his much-loved blend of spooky (and slightly silly) tales with lively songs and audience participation. Expect laughter, shivers, and maybe even a few “big and hairy toes” along the way!

“Last year’s ‘Spooky Tales’ afternoon was one of our favourite events of the year,” said Sue Kirby, Chair of the Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group. “We’re thrilled to welcome Ed back for another round of enchanting storytelling and half-term fun in our beautiful Greenhouse.”

The Greenhouse will once again be decorated for the occasion, with help from our amazing volunteers and local supporters. Families can expect a warm community atmosphere, a chance to meet the storyteller, and the perfect Halloween outing for all ages.

Half-Term Halloween Fun

The Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group is a local community organisation dedicated to restoring and revitalising the Greenhouse as a thriving hub for nature, art, and community in Hastings. The group hosts workshops, music, and storytelling events throughout the year.

Event details

What: HALF-TERM FUN – Stories and songs to bewitch this Halloween

When: Friday 31 October 2025, 2:00–3:00pm (doors open 1:45pm)

Where: Alexandra Park Greenhouse, Saint Helen’s Road, Hastings TN34 2EL

Who: Hosted by Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group with Ed Boxall

Admission: £5/per child (Adults don’t need to pay but donations are welcome)

Booking essential: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ed-boxalls-spooky-tales-tickets-1758028453429

Dress code: Halloween fancy dress encouraged!

Accessibility: step-free slope