Half-term fun at Alexandra Park Greenhouse, Hastings
Back by popular demand, local author and performer Ed Boxall returns to the Greenhouse to weave his much-loved blend of spooky (and slightly silly) tales with lively songs and audience participation. Expect laughter, shivers, and maybe even a few “big and hairy toes” along the way!
“Last year’s ‘Spooky Tales’ afternoon was one of our favourite events of the year,” said Sue Kirby, Chair of the Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group. “We’re thrilled to welcome Ed back for another round of enchanting storytelling and half-term fun in our beautiful Greenhouse.”
The Greenhouse will once again be decorated for the occasion, with help from our amazing volunteers and local supporters. Families can expect a warm community atmosphere, a chance to meet the storyteller, and the perfect Halloween outing for all ages.
The Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group is a local community organisation dedicated to restoring and revitalising the Greenhouse as a thriving hub for nature, art, and community in Hastings. The group hosts workshops, music, and storytelling events throughout the year.
Event details
- What: HALF-TERM FUN – Stories and songs to bewitch this Halloween
- When: Friday 31 October 2025, 2:00–3:00pm (doors open 1:45pm)
- Where: Alexandra Park Greenhouse, Saint Helen’s Road, Hastings TN34 2EL
- Who: Hosted by Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group with Ed Boxall
- Admission: £5/per child (Adults don’t need to pay but donations are welcome)
- Booking essential: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ed-boxalls-spooky-tales-tickets-1758028453429
- Dress code: Halloween fancy dress encouraged!
- Accessibility: step-free slope