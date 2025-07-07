Halley Close play area reopened with a refreshed look

Crawley Borough Council has refurbished and reopened Halley Close play area in Broadfield as part of a wider programme to revitalise unsupervised playgrounds across Crawley.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, Councillor Michael Jones, leader of Crawley Borough Council, and local ward councillors Councillor Kiran Khan and Councillor Tim Lunnon recently visited the revamped play area. The new play equipment includes a junior multi-play tower featuring slide, fireman’s pole, rock climber and pipe ladder, as well as a daisy springer. The work was fully funded from Section 106 contributions.

Eight out of the 10 approved schemes have now been completed as part of the current phase of the Unsupervised Play Investment Programme. The remaining two play areas will be completed and reopened by mid-July 2025.

Councillor Chris Mullins said: “It is great to see the refurbishment of the Halley Close play area completed in time for the summer holidays. We hope the local children will enjoy the new play equipment.”