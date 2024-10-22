Hallowe'en at Sky Park Farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Half term fun for all at Sky Park Farm, Harting. The autumn rut is one of the most interesting times of year to observe deer at the farm, combined with Monster School, Ranger School, Trainmaster and a Hallowe'en trail for young visitors, Halloween parties and pumpkins galore, it’s time to explore.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sensationally spooky plans are afoot, Winnie the Witch has been plotting eerie amusements, spells and potions for little Witches and Wizards to work their wily magic this Hallowe'en half term.

The rutting deer will cause a stir but it’s nothing quite like the cauldron commotion created at Monster School. Enter Winnie’s coven if you dare, be warned she’s fond of cobwebs, skeletons and dubious ingredients though! She’s willing to share her secrets with little witches and wizards, so dress up well and join her for some crafty cookie creations, potent potions and cauldron story time. She’s having a wild disco with her witchy friends too and she’ll be sharing some ‘scrumptious tea’, so hop on your broomsticks, dig out your pointy hats and blend in carefully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranger School for the junior outdoor enthusiasts is a wonderful opportunity to understand our deer and help our Ranger Team to look after them. It is a hands-on experience for children to appreciate and understand their surroundings. Explore the embankment, make dens and experience the rut under the guidance of our Ranger Team. Sky Park places importance on education for all ages and Ranger School has proved popular with returning visitors.

Sky Park's stags during the autumn rut

The autumn rut displays stags from all species challenging one another in their attempt to achieve alpha male status. It’s a fascinating autumnal scene complete with distinctive scent and sound that all visitors will experience.

The Bar & Grill dinners on Friday and Saturday evenings incorporate both an a la carte menu and a bespoke Butcher’s counter option for guests to select their perfect cut of meat and choose their accompanying side dishes. Children’s tea will be served as part of the junior Hallowe'en disco.

Tickets available for all activities and park entry www.skyparkfarm.com