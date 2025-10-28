Halloween deadline for East Sussex Fire Authority survey

Firefighter training

The deadline for taking part in a vital East Sussex Fire Authority Survey is fast approaching.

The Authority wants to hear from people who live, work and visit East Sussex and Brighton and Hove by 31 October 2025, when the consultation on future plans closes.

The draft Community Risk Management Plan (CRMP) sets out how East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service will achieve its refreshed Core Purpose: Reducing Risks, Saving Lives – Together.

The plan is focused on improving public safety, reducing the number of incidents, and saving lives, ensuring the Service meets the evolving needs of our communities.

The CRMP is five-year plan, with a detailed work plan for years 1 and 2.

It is split into three key areas:

Responding effectively to fire and other emergencies – ensuring help is available when people face life-threatening emergencies.

Protecting the public through fire regulation - reducing the impact of fire in the built environment, keeping our community and firefighters safe.

Preventing fires and other emergencies - building safer, healthier, stronger and more resilient communities reducing the harm from fire and other emergencies.

The public are asked to take part survey and encourage others to do so too.

The results will be presented at the Fire Authority meeting held on 12 February 2026.