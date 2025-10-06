Halloween fun at The Beacon shopping centre with The Pumpkin Patch Trail

Join us this Halloween for some spooky fun at The Beacon! Our mischievous Halloween cats have set up two exciting competitions for families to enjoy, with plenty of prizes to be won.

Trail maps will be available to collect from participating stores once the event begins on the 17th October until 2nd November 2025.

Competition 1: Pumpkin Letter Hunt

Follow the trail and help the Beacon’s Halloween cats collect secret pumpkin letters hidden in participating stores. Use them to spell out words for your chance to win Halloween-themed prizes from The Beacon and participating stores.

Competition 2: Pumpkin Face Design

Get creative in our colouring competition! Design a spooky, silly, or scary pumpkin face and show off your artistic side.

When you’ve completed your trail map or colouring sheet return it to Kids Stuff Toys to receive a small prize for entering!

Winners’ will be announced on the 3rd November 2026

Participating stores are:

H Samuels Primark The Works Claire’s Jumpin’ Fun Lush HMV Kids Stuff Toys Flying Tiger Miniso