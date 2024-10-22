Halloween pumpkins help the animal enrichment programme at WWT Arundel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Halloween pumpkins at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre are not just to celebrate the spooky season. The pumpkins help keep life interesting for the flocks that live at WWT Arundel.

WWT Arundel Wetland Centre has a collection of wetland ducks and geese from around the world as well as the wildlife that live there. The Collection Keepers wanted to introduce some Halloween fun for the birds in their exhibits during the “Super Natural” half term. The pumpkins placed into the aviaries and exhibits will hold mealworms and other treats inside for the birds to find.

The twenty pumpkins at WWT Arundel have been generously donated by the Arundel Pumpkin Patch, in the town of Arundel at BN18 0BG, open Oct 25th - Nov 1st.

Head Collection Keeper at WWT Arundel Sam McKinlay said: “The pumpkins are part of our programme of animal enrichment. Poking around in the pumpkin will be a new way of finding some of their food and will give our birds mental stimulation and enhance natural feeding behaviours. Even having a new object in their exhibit will stimulate their curiosity.”

One of the 20 pumpkins donated the the wetlands charity by Arundel Pumpkin Patch, where families can pick their own pumpkin.

Animal enrichment is varying the way the animals are fed, adding or changing items in their enclosures, and having other birds to interact with to improve their quality of life, giving them opportunities for choice or challenges.

The Keepers at Arundel practice animal enrichment by moving around perching logs in exhibits, ensuring birds have avian company in their enclosures and by changing around the way the birds are fed.

The Keepers and Wardens at WWT Arundel volunteered to carve a pumpkin each. The pumpkins will be in place Oct 26-Nov 3 during the "Super Natural" October Half Term. Families can try the Spells & Potions activities like wand making, potion crafting and spell casting - just a few of the mystical activities for a fun-filled time. And it’s all included with your admission ticket!

WWT Arundel Wetland Centre is open from 10 am through 4.30 pm and only closed on Christmas Day. The Centre closes at 2 pm on Christmas Eve. Paths are buggy and wheelchair friendly and the centre has a well-stocked gift shop and café.