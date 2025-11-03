Halloween Spooktacular thrills Crawley at Tilgate Bakery
Families enjoyed a packed day featuring the legendary Halloween hunt, free arts and crafts, and a fancy dress competition and parade.
Visitors decorated their own Halloween cookies and booked fangtastic face-painting sessions, whilst Tilgate Bakery served up a tempting range of seasonal treats, including Halloween cupcakes, monster cookies, and themed bakes.
The event drew in crowds of all ages for a day of frighteningly good fun. The Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah, and Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of the Council joined in the ghoulish activities and met local families.
Councillor Sivarajah said: “It was wonderful to see so many families enjoying themselves and supporting local businesses. Events like this bring our community together and make Crawley a vibrant and welcoming place for everyone.”