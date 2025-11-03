Halloween-themed event a Lewes care home raises funds on World Stroke Day

Parris Lawn team and residents' families

Parris Lawn Care Home in Lewes organised an event to mark World Stroke Day and raise funds for the Stroke Association – and with Halloween just around the corner, the chance to dress up and have some spooky fun was an opportunity too good to miss.

The morning kicked off with a pumpkin carving session, where residents wearing witches hats and devils horns were joined by family and Parris Lawn team members. Everyone had great fun with the pumpkins and the ‘Best Pumpkin Design’ prize was awarded to young Amelie who was visiting her great grandmother, resident Pat Pound, with her family

After lunch, the excitement began to build in anticipation of the day’s main event – the Grand Auction. Residents, relatives and guests - including Lynn Vincent, the Stroke Association’s Engagement Officer for the South East - took their seats and were handed specially made bidding paddles.

The ‘lots’ were selected to appeal to everyone in the audience and the auction got underway, with Parris Lawn’s Customer Relations Manager, Jesse Holden, as auctioneer. Participants raised their paddles to bid for jigsaws, novels, home-made sweets, needlework, cuddly toys – and a pieces of artwork created by Parris Lawn residents and Wellbeing team members.

Parris Lawn residents and families with auction paddles

Head of Wellbeing, Viv, was touched by the response from the audience, adding: “I never thought people would be so interested in the items I created at home!”

The most emphatic bid of the day came from Resident Ambassador, Albert Knight, who neatly saw off all opposition with a savvy bid for three bottles of wine! Jesse kept the proceedings smartly paced with his gavel and the auction was a resounding success.

“Raising over £200 for such an important cause made me feel good too”, said Jesse. “It’s such a strong bond we have with the Stroke Association”.

After the excitement of the auction, the weekly High Tea service was perfectly timed to give everyone a pick-me-up and a special batch of ‘eyeball’ cupcakes featured on the tea trolley. The magic continued with residents’ favourite, Marco the Magician, who entertained the room and concluded the day with a flourish.

Two resident witches

It was a wonderful way to mark World Stroke Day where fun, creativity and a spirit of camaraderie (not the ghostly kind!), resulted in both awareness and funds being raised for the Stroke Association.