Hampden Park Post Office opens at new location

Hampden Park Post Office has opened at nearby premises - Paperlane, 15-21 Brassey Avenue, Hampden Park, Eastbourne BN22 9NH.

This has restored Post Office services to the area. The previous operator at 33 Rosebury Avenue, Hampden Park, resigned and the branch closed at this location in June 2023.

Now Hampden Post Office is based inside the convenience store that also sells, cards, stationery and confectionery.

The opening hours are Monday to Sunday: 7am to 10pm.

This provides 105 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers. These opening hours are almost treble the length of the previous branch.

Emily Clive, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office services to Hampden Park as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.