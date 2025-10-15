Hands-on help from community transforms Bognor Regis Age UK café

The newly transformed cafè at the Laburnum Centre in Bognor Regis has been unveiled marking one of a marketing agency’s community projects.

Sussex-based marketing agency PMW Communications officially unveiled the new-look café at Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove’s Laburnum Centre having completed one of its Challenge PMW community projects.

The project, inspired by the 1990s TV show Challenge Anneka, has revitalised the café into a bright, welcoming space for local older residents. The refreshed interior features new flooring, freshly painted walls, an inspiring mural, new tables, plants and cushions, all made possible by the generosity of local businesses and tradespeople who gave time and materials.

The successful completion demonstrates the impact of local people and organisations working together for a shared cause – tackling issues like loneliness and isolation by providing a welcoming space for older residents.

Photos show mural created by local artist Ben Cavanagh, representatives from PMW, Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove, Arun District Council, and suppliers, organisations and tradespeople who completed the work, the new floor, tables and freshly painted walls being enjoyed by centre members and how the Laburnum Centre café looked prior to the transformation.

During an event held on Friday, October 10, representatives from PMW, the charity, Arun District Council, Laburnum Centre members and the suppliers who made the transformation possible, celebrated the achievement.

Stacey Cullen, head of localities at Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove said: “Our members absolutely love the new look Laburnum Centre, which feels lighter, brighter and more welcoming. PMW have done an amazing job, planning the project, rallying local businesses and keeping everything on track. We’re so grateful to everyone involved. “Older people can often feel a bit invisible in society, but this just goes to show there are still plenty of individuals willing to go above and beyond to help them. We also hope this might encourage more people to check out what’s on offer here – from the gym and café to painting and poetry, there’s something for everyone.”

Peter Sutton, managing director of PMW, added: “I am absolutely in awe of our incredible PMW team who made this happen, driving the project from start to finish. I am also deeply thankful to every single supplier who took part, donating their time and materials so generously.

“This café is a vital lifeline for so many, and we are delighted that we were able to deliver this transformation for such a worthy, community-focused hub. It’s an example of what the community can achieve when it pulls together.”

The project was made possible by the following local businesses and tradespeople who donated their expertise, materials and time: Aitken Flooring – fitted new flooring throughout the café; Ben Cavanagh – designed and painted the inspiring mural; Berwicks of Horsham – donated the flooring; Caremark (Worthing & Adur) – donated brand new café tables; Dulux Decorator Centre – supplied the paint; Impressions Decorating – decorated the area; Junk Clear – removed all renovation waste; Manor Nurseries – provided plants and pots to brighten the space; Quality Coatz – decorated the area.