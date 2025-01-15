Happy 100th birthday to our West Sussex Library Service!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s 2025 and our Library Service is celebrating 100 years of being at the heart of the community in West Sussex.

To celebrate this historic milestone, we’ve planned a year filled with a diverse range of events and activities for you to take part in and enjoy, including an exciting Library of Possibilities and Wonders virtual reality (VR) experience.

You’ll be able to put on a VR headset and try out an immersive adventure by being transported into a magical world of virtual books. Library staff will be on hand to help anyone who is new to VR!

All 36 West Sussex libraries will host the VR headsets during the year. Exact dates the headsets will be at each library will appear shortly on the library service website.

The unique VR project has been made possible thanks to National Lottery money awarded by Arts Council England and it will celebrate books and the history of our Library Service in a very special way.

In addition, a variety of centenary-inspired events will be taking place at libraries throughout the year, including a history webinar, special events for adults, and fun activities for children and families. You can find out what will be happening near you at your local library, or by checking on the library website.

Sign up to the Centenary Reading Celebration and you’ll be entered into a prize draw to win a bundle of books.

If you would like to reminisce about your favourite books or library memories, you can write on special memory walls and books.

County council cabinet member for community support, fire and rescue Duncan Crow said: “This is such a special year for the Library Service. Our libraries are an integral part of the community, providing valuable services which support residents and help them fulfil their potential, which is one of the priorities in Our Council Plan.

“The centenary year will highlight the past, present and future of West Sussex libraries – our proud history, thriving present, and a look to the exciting future, especially digital innovations like VR.

“We hope people will join us in celebrating this milestone by coming along to one of the events and activities, or if you haven’t yet discovered your local library then now is a great moment to do that.”

On 13 February 1925 the county council adopted the Public Libraries Act 1919, paving the way for a network of libraries in the county.

The aim then was to provide a countywide service giving all residents free access to books.

Then, as now, libraries existed to provide universal, free access to information and literature, for the greater social good.

Currently, each week:

42,000 people are welcomed through our library doors

67,000 books are borrowed (or downloaded)

3,000 people enjoy library events and activities.

The first county librarian was Henry Twort. At the outset of the service, it was just Henry choosing and delivering the books in a Morris van. Within the next two years he had employed a small staff to help him.

The first libraries were hosted in village centres, which then transformed after the second world war into our network of purpose-built libraries, and the service we have today.

To find out more about 100 years of the library service and the programme of events commemorating it, visit arena.westsussex.gov.uk/centenary