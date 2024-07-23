Happy 50th birthday Parklands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year, Parklands Community Primary School in Chichester, celebrated its 50th birthday.

At the end of term, the children took a step back in time and learnt about life in the Parklands area 50 years ago, what school was like as well as how fashion has changed, technology and what was going on in the news.

The children and staff dressed up in 1970s clothes, danced to 1970s music and sang songs of the 70s as well. We had a unique cake made and congregated on the field for a special photo marking the big 5-0!

Since the 1970s, the school has gone through a lot of change, not least the fact it’s doubled in size.