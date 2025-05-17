Happy 75th birthday to Eastbourne Silver Band

Eastbourne Silver Band is the Eastbourne Community band that was founded in the town in 1950 and dedicated to keeping live music in the town, and this year it is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Its 75-year unbroken record of playing includes providing live music in the town during the covid epidemic, when it played at the Wish Tower Green on Christmas Morning, and produced some long-distance playing videos for its facebook page and YouTube.

It has, over the years, given performances at various locations in and around the area including the iconic Eastbourne bandstand, church fetes, local council functions, King Charles proclamation at the Town Hall, a celebration concert in Pevensey Castle, Free Christmas morning concerts on the bandstand and has presented its own Concert of Remembrance at Our Lady of Ransom Church for the past 14 year, both for residents and those who are unable to attend outside gatherings.

This year the band will be celebrating its special anniversary by presenting a charity concert in the newly refurbished Meads Hall on July 10 in aid of St. Wilfrid’s Hospice and the local Children with Cancer Fund (Polegate).

Konigsbacher Biergarten

The highlight for the band in its 75th year will be its tour of Germany at the end of May, when it will be playing in Rüdesheim am Rhein and Konigsbacher, whilst also promoting Eastbourne to the Germans.

The band will finish its anniversary year with its own Christmas concert whilst also playing carols at supermarkets and in and around the town, culminating in its ever-popular Christmas Morning concert.

You can follow its tour and find full details of all its events on its facebook page or check out forthcoming engagements on its website – www.eastbournesilverband.co.uk

A book, tracing the history of the band down through the years, is also available at an of its own events.