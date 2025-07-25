Happy birthday to Muriel!

Storrington Neighbourhood Wardens Chris and John with Muriel

Horsham District Council's Storrington Neighbourhood Wardens, Chris and John, recently visited local resident, Muriel, to deliver a 100th birthday card and flowers.

Muriel, who is celebrating her milestone birthday at the end of July, was thrilled to see the wardens and to receive the gift.

Another local resident had contacted the Parish Council Clerk about Muriel’s forthcoming birthday, and she asked the Wardens to deliver the flowers.

Chris, John and Muriel enjoyed a chat over a cup of tea and discussed her plans for the big day.