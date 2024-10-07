HARC #AdviceSaves campaign for National Advice Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This National Advice week (21st to 25th of October 2024) sees AdviceUK launch their very first #AdviceSaves campaign aimed at elevating the profile of the vital work of the advice sector. Here Hastings Advice and Representation Centre (HARC), takes the spotlight and invites you to join the call for action to ensure the cause, and the need for their work, remains high on the political agenda.

HARC works to improve the lives of local people by providing specialist welfare benefit advice and representation, and income maximisation support. In the year to the end of March 2024 they dealt with over 19,000 client contacts and raised over £6.2 million for their clients in previously unclaimed, enhanced, and reinstated welfare benefits and other incomes. Their work not only benefits individuals seeking advice, but also their families, wider society and local communities.

With their free and confidential service, HARC aim to address inequalities, relieve poverty, and improve the quality of life for vulnerable and disadvantaged people, and as a member of AdviceUK they are supporting the #AdviceSaves campaign which highlights the transformational work of advice-giving organisations throughout the UK.

The relief of poverty is HARC's main charitable aim and recent years have seen an unprecedented increase in the number of people in need of their services. Enduring poverty has far reaching effects and impacts negatively on all aspects of life including health, wellbeing, education, and employment prospects. With those most in need struggling to access support from an already overburdened advice sector HARC's services continue to be oversubscribed. If they, and the rest of the Advice sector are to begin to meet this ever-increasing need further investment is required across the sector as a whole.

HARC invites you to join them in ensuring that the relief of poverty, and the need for their work amongst the people of East Sussex, remains high on the political agenda. Please help them by using your own social media channels to spread the word about the #AdviceSaves campaign.

If you would like to learn more about HARC and their services or want to support the work they do please contact them via email at [email protected].