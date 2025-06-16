Hashim Akib creates magic at East Sussex Art Club’s monthly meeting

Professional Artist Hashim Akib gave a breathtaking demonstration of how not to be a shrinking violet when it comes to using acrylics. The answer – a 3” wide paint brush!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The demonstration, including a break for tea, was two hours long and in that time, Hashim created a glorious work of art which left members in awe of his expertise. When he works, Hashim slabs on acrylic paint, sometimes picking up three or more colours with large flat brushes, creating a kaleidoscope of shapes, which to begin with, make little sense to the onlooker. Suddenly, he adds a detail – and therein lies the magic. Immediately the painting becomes cohesive and everything falls into place. His style might be termed loosely Impressionistic and certainly when standing directly in front of his painting on Saturday it was a jigsaw – all the brush strokes creating strong, confident marks and texture. Standing a few feet back, the painting resolved into a light filled, glowing Malta street café scene. The effect was quite stunning.

Hashim chose his favourite painting from those that had been submitted by members for the monthly Competition – the subject being ‘Hastings’ .The worthy winner was Julie Marshall with her serene painting of Hastings beach and pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the next meeting on 12th July, from 2 – 4pm there will be a demonstration and draw along, exploring the art of drawing cartoons, with local artist Bill Greenhead.

Julie Marshall, winner of the Monthly Competition 'Hastings'

If you would like to know more about the Club itself, and its excellent calendar of demonstrators and workshops, we would be delighted to welcome you to one of our monthly meetings at St John’s Church Hall, Brittany Road, St Leonards. Contact [email protected] for more details.