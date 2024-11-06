Haskins backs the opening of local primary school’s new children’s support centre

Haskins Roundstone donates a variety of gardening materials for St Margarets Primary’s newly opened Tomlin Centre

Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre, based in Angmering, has partnered with St Margarets Primary to assist the launch of a new special support centre. The Tomlin Centre was officially opened on October 14 by children’s author Nick Sharratt.

Haskins Roundstone has selected St Margarets as its ‘School of Choice’ in the local community, supporting the new Tomlin Centre project by donating materials for its outdoor garden.

Pupils attending the centre are supported in a manner that gives them the tools and confidence to succeed and flourish in mainstream schools. The garden provides pupils with a sensory space to interact with and take ownership of their own planting projects.

The children will work together to maintain the garden’s produce, using the materials provided by Haskins. These include decorative planters with spring flowering bulbs, in addition to a mix of plants, such as trailing ivy. Haskins also provided seeds, growing sacks, compost, canes, and established herbs and vegetable plants to ensure that the new garden was fully equipped.

Michael Jee, Head Teacher at St Margarets, said: “We’re very grateful for Haskins’ support at St Margarets, specifically with the launch of the Tomlin Centre. It’s been brilliant to witness how beneficial the outdoor garden has already been.

"The children love harvesting the vegetables Haskins donated, picking their own snacks from the patch, and even using the produce for cooking. I recently shared some homemade chips with pupils following the harvest, which was delightful.

“The different smells and textures of the garden provide our pupils with lots of sensory input and a great sense of pride as they watch their produce grow. For some children, it’s the first time they have seen vegetables growing, whether it be peas in a pod, or carrots in soil.

"I find it particularly heartwarming to see the children rush to check on the produce every morning. Haskins’ support has certainly brightened up The Tomlin Centre and created a bustling outdoor space for pupils and staff alike.”

St Margarets currently has six staff working at The Tomlin Centre, which will help 12 children with social and communication differences when operating at full capacity. Haskins Roundstone will continue to support St Margarets as its ‘School of Choice’, with plans already underway for the festive period.

Nick Joad, General Manager of Roundstone, said: “St Margarets school has worked hard to bring this brilliant project to fruition, so everyone at Haskins is glad to see the Tomlin Centre already impacting pupils’ lives for the better.

"Supporting our local community is at the heart of Haskins’ values, which is why we’re thrilled to play a part in the new centre’s launch. It is wonderful to see how the space has been transformed into a beautiful, thriving garden for children to enjoy.”

Please visit www.haskins.co.uk for more information on Haskins’ charitable work.