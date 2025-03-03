Hassocks care home welcomes the community with weekly events

Furze Field Manor, part of Oyster Care Homes, is inviting residents, families, and the local community to join them for two new weekly events – Tea on Tuesday and Film Friday. These gatherings offer a welcoming space for social connection, relaxation, and entertainment, helping to foster a true sense of community.

Tea on Tuesday, running every Tuesday from 10:30 am to 11:45 am, provides the perfect opportunity to meet new people, enjoy a cup of tea and homemade treats, and experience the warm and friendly atmosphere of Furze Field Manor. Whether visitors are looking for an introduction to the home, want to spend time with loved ones, or simply fancy a relaxing morning, everyone is welcome.

Film Friday, held every Friday from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, transforms the home’s dedicated cinema room into an immersive viewing experience, where residents and guests can enjoy a classic film in a comfortable and inviting space. Family members, friends, and the wider community are encouraged to join and share in the experience.

Wendy Peacock, Front of House at Furze Field Manor, said:

Film Friday at Furze Field Manor

"We are delighted to be welcoming the local community into Furze Field Manor with these events. Tea on Tuesday and Film Friday are wonderful opportunities for residents, visitors, and families to spend time together, meet new people, and enjoy a shared experience. We encourage everyone to join us and experience the warmth and friendliness of our home."

All events are free to attend and open to all members of the community.

For more information or to let the team know you would like to attend, please visit: oystercarehomes.co.uk/care-homes/furze-field-manor/