Hassocks care homelaunches memory box initiative to enrich dementia care

Furze Field Manor, part of Oyster Care Homes, has introduced a meaningful new initiative designed to enhance the wellbeing and quality of life for residents living with dementia. The home’s personalised memory box project is an innovative approach to dementia care, offering residents a way to reconnect with their past, spark treasured memories, and foster a deep sense of identity and belonging.

Each handcrafted memory box is carefully filled with personally significant items, such as old photographs, cherished keepsakes, favourite books, and even familiar scents. These tangible reminders of the past serve as powerful prompts for recognition and reminiscence, helping residents recall special moments, share life stories, and find comfort in familiar experiences.

Sara Heath, Care Manager at Furze Field Manor, said: "This initiative is incredibly special because it not only helps our residents stay connected to their personal histories, but it also creates opportunities for meaningful conversations with loved ones and our team. Seeing the joy and emotional engagement these memory boxes bring is truly heartwarming. It’s a privilege to support our residents in such a personalised and impactful way."

The therapeutic benefits of memory boxes extend far beyond nostalgia. For individuals with dementia, memory loss can create feelings of disorientation and confusion, making it harder to communicate or engage in day-to-day activities.

Memory Box initiative at Furze Field Manor care home

These personalised collections serve as a bridge to the past, reducing anxiety, enhancing cognitive stimulation, and promoting emotional expression in a way that feels both familiar and comforting.

Additionally, the initiative is helping to strengthen relationships between residents and caregivers, creating a deeper understanding of each individual’s life story, interests, and preferences. This person-centred approach allows the Furze Field Manor team to provide highly tailored care that honours each resident’s unique identity.

The launch of this heartfelt project underscores Furze Field Manor’s commitment to compassionate, forward-thinking dementia care - ensuring that residents receive not just physical support, but also the emotional and psychological enrichment they deserve.

For more information on Furze Field Manor, visit: https://oystercarehomes.co.uk/care-homes/furze-field-manor/.