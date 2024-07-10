Hassocks crossroads to get a brighter future
An historic horse trough will soon be blooming, bringing floral interest to a busy crossroads.
A donation of suitable plants to the Hassocks Community Organisation from nearby South Downs Nurseries will add a splash of colour at Stonepound crossroads.
“We love supporting local initiatives like this”, said Sarah Mead from the family-run nurseries in Brighton Road. “We look forward to seeing the area ablaze with natural beauty.”
Bob Kenhard collected the donation from the garden centre’s Alison Webb and his team are already busy preparing the area close to where a large Roman cemetery was discovered.
A tollgate one stood near the site of the current crossroads of the A273 and B2116.
