Hassocks travel agents hold raffle to support mental health charity

The team at Hays Travel in Hassocks are giving customers the chance to win London theatre tickets and dinner this summer.

The fundraising raffle will support Young Minds, the UK's leading young person's mental health charity.

First prize is two tickets to a West End show plus a two-course pre-show meal for two at a nearby restaurant. Winners can choose whether to see Mrs Doubtfire, Mamma Mia!, Les Miserables, or Matilda The Musical.

Tickets cost 50p or £2 a strip and the draw will take place on Saturday, August 31. All monies raised will go to Young Minds.

The team from Hays Travel Hassocks; (l-r) Hannah Campbell, Leila Rezazadeh, and Holly Cowling.

Locals are encouraged to pop into the Hays Travel branch at 11 Keymer Road to pick up their tickets.

Each Hays Travel branch is provided with a £500 budget to use for fundraising and charity work in their local area; £200 of this is to be used to fundraise for charities which support young people’s mental health, and the other £300 can be used for charities chosen by the branch.

In the last year, Hays Travel’s Local Community Partnership initiative across its retail network has donated over £142,642 to local charities.